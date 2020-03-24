One of nine escaped state inmates booked into county jail after possible COVID-19 exposure

"Women’s prison staff began escape procedures and law enforcement was notified," the news release says. "The South Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft was used to assist ground operations in its search for the inmates."

This is a "very serious situation," Malsam-Rysdon said of the escape, adding that there's a concern about the lack of air circulation in the prison.

Malsam-Rysdon also said the detained woman was tested for COVID-19 and the DOH is awaiting the results.

The DOH secretary did not confirm where the detained woman was held but the email obtained by the Journal says the woman was booked into the Pennington County Jail after being arrested in Rapid City early Tuesday morning. The jail website says she was booked at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday, charged with second-degree escape by a prisoner and is being held for the Hughes County Sheriff's Office where Pierre is located.

Malsam-Rysdon said the inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 "continues to do well" and is being held in isolation. She said DOH and DOC staff are caring for her by following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control. The secretary said at a Monday press conference that everyone who came into contact with her is also being isolated, and that the DOH is investigating how the woman contracted the virus.