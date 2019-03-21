A paramedic who used to work for the Oglala Sioux Tribe's ambulance service denies federal charges that he stole fentanyl and other drugs for personal use.
Dane Charles Arredondo pleaded not guilty Wednesday to health care fraud, acquiring controlled substances by fraud, and possessing controlled substances after allegedly stealing fentanyl, ketamine and midazolam from the ambulance service in January, court records show.
Arredondo allegedly obtained the drugs by falsely reporting discarded drugs, going against documentation and disposal requirements.
Fentanyl is an opioid that is prescribed to treat extreme pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The drug is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and can be abused for non-medical purposes.
Ketamine is a drug used as an anesthetic for humans and animals, according to Medical News Today. Referred to as "special K" when used illegally, the drug makes people feel high and have hallucinations. Midazolam is used to help calm people before surgery and other medical procedures, according to the Mayo Clinic. People may abuse it for its sedating effect, Web MD says.
Arredondo remains out of custody and his next hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.