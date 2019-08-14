Three men and two boys were arrested Tuesday by police with the Oglala Sioux Tribe after people called 911 to report gunshots being fired in Wounded Knee and one of the suspects allegedly fired at an officer.
Devin Bear Eagle, Lathan Lucero and Dusty American Horse, all 18, are charged in tribal court with aggravated weapons offense, violence towards a police officer, first-degree assault, eluding police and public intoxication, said Lt. Carleen Janis.
Two boys were also arrested but the Journal does not name or show photographs of underage suspects unless they are charged as adults.
You have free articles remaining.
The OST police received four or five calls just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday from people saying they heard guns being fired in the Wounded Knee housing area, Janis said. When police arrived, one of the suspects shot toward police but didn't hit anyone or any vehicle. The group then fled in a stolen car before fleeing on foot. The police department set up a command post in the town and worked until they found each suspect by the end of the day.
Janis said the suspects weren't shooting at anyone during the incident that prompted the 911 call, and it's unclear why they were firing the weapons. The FBI is also investigating the case, she said.