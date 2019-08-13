Police with the Oglala Sioux Tribe arrested five male suspects Tuesday after receiving reports of gunshots being fired in the Wounded Knee area and after one of the suspects allegedly fired at an officer.
The suspects appear to be minors based on photos shared on Facebook by the OST Department of Public Safety. The Journal does not name or show photographs of underage suspects unless they are charged as adults.
On Tuesday morning, tribal police said in a Facebook post that they were searching for three male suspects believed to be armed and dangerous in the Wounded Knee and Porcupine areas.
"We ask the public to stay clear of this area and please do not pick up any passengers. If you see anyone or anything suspicious, please do not attempt to approach or apprehend (them)," the post says.
In the afternoon, tribal police updated the page to say there were five suspects, but one had been apprehended. The department said it responded to multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the Wounded Knee area. When officers arrived, the suspects fled in a vehicle and then on foot into the field northeast of homes in Wounded Knee. One of the suspects allegedly fired a "high powered rifle" at one of the officers, hitting the police car several times.
Later, all photographs of the suspects were labeled "captured."
Tribal Police Chief Robert Ecoffey did not immediately return a phone call seeking more information about the incident.