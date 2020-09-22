OST receives $450,000 grant to hire prosecutor for domestic violence cases in tribal, federal court

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has received a $450,00 grant that will allow it to hire and train a prosecutor to bring domestic violence cases to tribal or federal court.
“This new position will enable the U.S. Attorney’s Office and OST Attorney General’s Office to increase their collaborative efforts to hold violent offenders accountable and bring justice to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse living within the Pine Ridge Reservation,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota said in a news release.
The three-year grant for the Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorney (Tribal SAUSA) is funded by the Department of Justice, according to the news release. It will fund a new tribal prosecutor and train that person to pursue domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking cases in tribal and federal court.
"These additional resources to combat domestic violence crimes on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation were desperately needed,” said Scott James, attorney general of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Our office “looks forward to working with this new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney to hold offenders accountable and to bring justice to victims of domestic violence crimes."
“Working closely with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to protect victims and prosecute violent offenders for crimes committed on tribal land is a top priority for my office,” said Ron Parsons, U.S. Attorney for South Dakota. “This new position will help the Oglala Sioux Tribe take an even more robust approach to safeguarding domestic and sexual abuse victims and their families.”
The Oglala Sioux Tribe is one of five tribes set to receive a Tribal SAUSA, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Oklahoma. The others are:
- Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma
- Southern Ute Tribe in Colorado
- Pueblo of Laguna in New Mexico
- Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
