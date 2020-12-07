Owner shocked after Sturgis gun shop burglarized twice in two months

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bohn said she ordered metal bars after the first burglary, but they didn't arrive until Monday. She’s also installing shatter-proof glass windows and more surveillance cameras.

Bohn hopes her insurance will cover all of the damage to the store and the value of the 23 stolen firearms. She said she expects insurance to move slowly like they did with the metal bars due to the pandemic.

People usually steal guns to trade for cash or drugs, said VanDewater, whose department is investigating the burglaries with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“It’s frustrating because they have to rob from people and steal from people to support their habits,” he said.

VanDewater said law enforcement is unsure if the same trio was involved in both burglaries. He’s waiting for forensic evidence to be processed by the state lab, which can take weeks or months.

Finding the suspects and weapons “is like trying to find a needle in the haystack,” but “there are people out there who know about both of those cases,” he said.