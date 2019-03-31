Two people have been accused by the federal government of obtaining more than $20,000 via a scheme that involved stealing identities, checks and credit cards.
In 2018, Contessa and Kaleb Lukkes began buying names, addresses and other information through the internet and stealing checks and credit cards from mailboxes, according to their indictment. Contessa then created ID cards with the information and her photograph. She allegedly presented them when writing checks and using credit cards she stole from the mail and when opening new bank accounts and credit cards throughout western South Dakota.
Contessa used IDs, credit cards or checks from nine different people, according to the indictment. She took out money from Wells Fargo and Sentinel Federal Credit Union and bought items from Common Cents, Corner Pantry, Hobby Lobby, Lynn's Dakota Mart, Walmart and Scheels.
Contessa and Kaleb are both charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Contessa is also charged with eight counts of bank fraud, nine counts of aggravated identity theft, possessing an unauthorized access device (a woman's debit card), stealing mail from a Custer man and illegally owning a rifle.
This is the third grand jury indictment Contessa has seen. She was set to plead guilty to aggravated identity theft, receiving stolen mail and illegally owning a rifle earlier this year but decided Feb. 22 to withdraw her plea deal and instead go to trial. In that deal, prosecutors would have dropped four other counts of aggravated identity theft and agreed to ask the judge to sentence her to six years in prison.
On March 19, a new grand jury indicted Kaleb for the first time and Contessa on additional alleged crimes.
Kaleb pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud on Friday, but Contessa has not yet entered pleas on her new indictment. It's unclear how the two are related and where they're from.
Contessa stole from mailboxes in rural Pennington, Custer, Meade and Lawrence counties, according to the factual basis document she signed as part of her now-cancelled plea deal. She was caught after a Custer man realized in August that a box of blank checks was stolen from his mailbox, and that money was being taken out of his credit union account. Investigators from the U.S. Postal Service, Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Rapid City Police department then linked the activity to Contessa.
August is also when Contessa was caught with a rifle that she wasn't allowed to have since she has been convicted of a felony, according to the document.
Contessa bought the gun from a woman in Rapid City, but they began arguing and the woman fired a different gun toward her. A police officer arrived after someone reported hearing the gunshot and found Contessa holding the rifle and a golf club. She then dropped the gun, drove away and soon crashed.