Pair say they reported dog neglect to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for years

“I told them, they’re starving over there, that’s why they come over here,” Pirdie said.

“It took me four years of complaining and shooting them” for something to be done, the 65-year-old said. “It should have been taken care of four years ago.”

The sheriff's office has visited Mraz’s property 13 times since 2016, according to Captain Patrick Johnson. He said the office once seized two of his dogs but otherwise saw no signs of neglect or abuse.

Deputies never saw dogs living in cars and Mraz only showed them his healthier male dogs, not any neglected ones, Johnson said. The deputies never met Mraz at his front porch where Braning said the layers of feces are visible.

Mraz didn’t live at the large property where his dogs stayed until recently so deputies would usually call him and then meet him at the property but not near the house, Johnson said.

“We could only see with what we were presented with” and “there’s only so much you can actually search without probable cause,” Johnson said. “The deputies take (animal neglect complaints) serious, it’s just getting presented with the right facts to get us the access we need to do a thorough job for investigating those types of calls.”