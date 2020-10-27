Pair say they reported dog neglect to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for years

"We can't leave this puppy to be like this," Michelle Braning's 13-year-old son said when they came across a puppy at an abandoned looking property in rural Lawrence County this fall.
Braning told her son they couldn't take someone else's dog but she did called 911 to report Thomas Mraz for animal neglect.
It was just one of dozens of calls Braning and a neighbor say they've collectively made to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office since 2016 before the agency arrested Mraz and rescued his dogs earlier this month.
“They have known this for years, they have absolutely known this, the sheriffs department. And that’s what’s so upsetting to me. So much of this could have been prevented,” said Braning, a 48-year-old from Nisland.
Braning said there’s no way you could visit Mraz’s property between Whitewood and Nisland without seeing dogs living in vehicles, a lack of food and water, and layers of feces on the front porch.
“You can’t even get to the door to knock on it without walking on top of all the feces and garbage and materials," she said.
Danny Pirdie, Mraz’s neighbor, said he’s been calling the sheriff’s office since 2016 to report aggressive dogs coming onto his property, sometimes killing his cats and poultry. He said the sheriff’s office told him to shoot the dogs.
“I told them, they’re starving over there, that’s why they come over here,” Pirdie said.
“It took me four years of complaining and shooting them” for something to be done, the 65-year-old said. “It should have been taken care of four years ago.”
The sheriff's office has visited Mraz’s property 13 times since 2016, according to Captain Patrick Johnson. He said the office once seized two of his dogs but otherwise saw no signs of neglect or abuse.
Deputies never saw dogs living in cars and Mraz only showed them his healthier male dogs, not any neglected ones, Johnson said. The deputies never met Mraz at his front porch where Braning said the layers of feces are visible.
Mraz didn’t live at the large property where his dogs stayed until recently so deputies would usually call him and then meet him at the property but not near the house, Johnson said.
“We could only see with what we were presented with” and “there’s only so much you can actually search without probable cause,” Johnson said. “The deputies take (animal neglect complaints) serious, it’s just getting presented with the right facts to get us the access we need to do a thorough job for investigating those types of calls.”
Police reports say a sergeant visited Mraz at his property on Oct. 11 for an animal neglect complaint, just two days before the Oct. 13 seizure. Johnson said Mraz showed the sergeant dogs that appeared to be taken care of. The sergeant therefore didn't take any action on the neglect complaint but arrested Mraz for a Meade County rape warrant.
Johnson said deputies received “great information” from a 911 caller on Oct. 13 that let them gain a search warrant and find evidence of abuse and neglect. The caller provided detailed information about the conditions of the dogs and how Mraz treats them, the police report say.
Mraz, 50, is now charged with five felony counts of animal cruelty and 26 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect, abandonment or mistreatment.
One dog, Jack, had to be euthanized due to his serious medical conditions, Jennifer McCambridge, senior kennel tech at the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish, said Tuesday. She said the shelter is now taking care of 20 dogs after transferring five to the Sturgis shelter.
Pirdie say he and Mraz live in is rural area that's mostly used for hay and cattle. He lives on a 40-acre property and a quarter-mile away from Mraz.
Mraz bought his property in July 2013 and kept about a dozen cattle there, Pirdie said. Mraz lived in California and his son was supposed to take care of the cattle but they are always getting loose. He said he called the sheriff's office “multiple times” about the animals eating his hay and deputies suggested he shoot the cows.
Pirdie said he didn’t want to do that because he knew they were hungry. He said another neighbor rounded up and sold the cattle.
Mraz moved to South Dakota in 2016 and brought 16 dogs dogs to the property, Pirdie said. He lived in Whitewood and would usually stop by to feed the dogs once a day except during the winter, when he came less often. Mraz moved into a camper on the property this summer.
Pirdie said he’s called the sheriff’s office about the dogs at least six times a year since 2016. He first called in July 2016 to report the dogs were acting “real vicious” to his daughter and “pretty much tried to attack her.”
He called later that year when the dogs “killed my cats and destroyed some of my property trying to get to my cats."
Pirdie said he was never compensated after the dogs destroyed drainage tubes and a motor his cats were hiding in.
Pirdie says he loves dogs but it “got to the point that I had to shoot them” because “they were on my property every day.”
He said he tried shooting into the air to scare the dogs but that didn’t work. Other neighbors with livestock also shot the dogs or accidentally hit them on the roads at night.
Pirdie said he called the sheriff’s office each time he shot a dog so they could document the incident. He said a deputy would come over and then head to Mraz’s property.
He said the sheriff’s office did take action in spring 2017 when the dogs killed about 20 of his ducks and chickens. Mraz pleaded guilty in 2018 to his dogs disturbing the animals and had to pay Pirdie $400 in restitution, court records show. He has no other charges related to animals.
Braning said she drives on Mraz and Pirdie’s street when she’s heading to Whitewood or Rapid City.
In 2018 she saw a cat and stray kittens in the road so she stopped by Mraz’s house — the nearest one — to see if they were his.
The property was "like a horror movie” with many abandoned vehicles, dogs sitting inside some of the open cars, and a layer of feces on the front porch, Braning said. “You would not even think this thing was real unless you’e seen it for yourself.”
Braning said she could hear dogs barking inside and behind the house, but she didn’t look for them because she didn’t want to trespass. She said Mraz wasn’t home and she didn’t see any food or water for the dogs so she called 911.
“I think the dogs are being neglected,” Braning said she told a dispatcher.
Braning and her son were driving on the road six weeks ago when they saw dogs running around. They stopped at Mraz’s house to see if they were his. They found the puppy but not Mraz.
“It was just the same thing, nothing had changed, nobody lives there, it’s abandoned basically” Braning said. The front porch has “layers of garbage and materials and trash and then it’s just covered in feces and urine and the smell is just horrible.”
Braning said she again saw dogs going in and out of cars but also saw some confined to a pickup bed and a small fenced-in area on the ground. Some some dogs looked sick, one had a bad eye, and some vehicles were covered with dog fur and looked like they had been chewed apart.
“I really think that somebody needs to come to look at this” Braning remembered telling the 911 dispatcher. “I told her very plainly, 'this isn’t OK.'”
Both times she called 911 the dispatcher said a deputy would visit the property and call her back, Braning said.
"I never got a call back," Braning said, adding that she knows one other person besides her and Pirdie who reported Mraz for neglect.
Braning said she may skip calling the sheriff’s office if she ever comes across animal neglect again.
“Maybe if I ever come across that again I would contact the shelter,” she said.
