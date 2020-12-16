Pair sentenced in fatal shooting of Box Elder teen

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When she was finally allowed to see him she saw a pool of blood on the floor, but Hinton was still alive and able to squeeze her hand. After he was revived through CPR, the doctors asked Hansen what she wants to do if he codes again. She said she looked at Hinton and told him it’s OK if he needs to go.

He squeezed my hand one more time before "he passed away right before my eyes," Hansen wrote. "A piece of me left with him that night," she wrote, adding that she and her children are now struggling with anxiety, fear and PTSD.

Gusinsky’s sentence was more than the 50 years Vargo requested for Waters. Vargo said the defendants' age should be taken into consideration and asked for a longer sentence for Martinez, who he said was more culpable and had taken less responsibility.

"That trigger — it was only there but for Andre Martinez," Vargo said. Martinez was taken in by the SWAT Team while Waters turned himself in the next morning and agreed to be a witness.

Defense lawyers each tried to argue that their client was less culpable than the other.

Waters testified against Martinez and was cross-examined by Randy Connelly, Martinez's defense lawyer.