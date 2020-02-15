Parmelee couple sentenced to prison after two children die in car crash

A Parmalee couple was sentenced to federal prison after two children died in a drunken car crash.

Dakota Horned Eagle, 29, was sentenced at the federal court in Pierre last month to 4.3 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and causing a serious injury to a minor while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, court records show. Ashley Stoneman, 25, was sentenced Monday to 1.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse.

Horned Eagle was originally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and six counts of child abuse while Stoneman was originally charged with six counts of child abuse.

The deaths and charges stem from a July 12, 2019 car crash, according to the factual basis documents the couple signed:

That morning, the couple drove from their Parmalee home to a relative's house near the Upper Cut Meat community on the Rosebud Reservation. They both drank alcohol before driving back home around 1 p.m. with their five children and another child in their SUV.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

None of the children, who ranged in age from 2 months to 12, were restrained in car seats or wearing seat belts when Horned Eagle crashed and rolled off a dirt road around 1:15 p.m.