Pastor's son sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for fraud

A Hermosa pastor’s son who ran a six-figure fraud scheme against a Rapid City doctor and fled to Guatemala for four years was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Judge Jeffrey Viken said he wanted to send a message that David Astin's kind of “criminal thinking” would “not be tolerated.”
Astin “deprived Dr. (Nathan) Blickensderfer of the decision to invest with you and to consider investing money,” Viken said. “His confidence in (Astin) was based on fraudulent forex reports you showed him.”
Viken said Astin continued with his crimes because he was “afraid to let his friend down” and “was making money.”
“I’m always shocked at how willing people in our community are to take advantage of others,” the federal judge said.
Astin was sentenced after a four-hour hearing. After reviewing the evidence, considering objections by Astin’s lawyer, Paul Andrews, and hearing a phone call in which Astin addressed himself as Blickensderfer, Viken sentenced him.
Astin also will spend three years on supervised release when he will receive cognitive behavioral therapy. Viken said the therapy will help Astin to “discourage his criminal thinking patterns.”
During his release, Astin also must not open any lines of credit without approval by a probation officer, must provide the probation office with all of his financial information, must apply all money received to court-ordered restitution, and won’t be allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with Blickensderfer or his family members.
Astin also was ordered pay back $433,877 to Dr. Blickensderfer in payments of at least $500 each month. An indictment said Astin's trades lost $433,877.06 of the doctor's money, while Astin collected $75,500 in compensation and misled the doctor into believing that the trading was successful. Astin also must pay $300 to a victim assistance fund.
Astin was indicted in 2016 on 21 counts of wire fraud and pleaded guilty in April to three of those counts, court records show. He previously agreed to pay $433,877 in restitution to Blickensderfer, who he defrauded from Aug. 2012 to Aug. 2013.
Astin does have a Social Security number, Viken pointed out, but Andrews said his religious convictions keep him from using it. Astin is part of the sovereign citizens movement, an anti-government extremist group that believes they don’t have to answer to any government authority.
The path to Astin’s federal case is at least a decade in the making, according to Journal archives.
Viken said he reviewed 23 pages of support letters written on Astin’s behalf before the sentencing hearing, including letters from family, friends and people from “all walks of life,” which showed that he had a strong religious background and was active in his church and had a strong family support system.
Viken also said he reviewed a victim impact statement that showed “damage was done” to Dr. Blickensderfer, his spouse and his family when the IRS showed up at their door alleging he had committed tax fraud.
Ben Patterson, assistant U.S. attorney, said Blickensderfer and his family detailed “devastating emotional and psychological” effects from the incident and are now experiencing a severe violation in trust for Astin and for all the people they meet.
Blickensderfer fainted when he found out Astin was defrauding him of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Patterson said.
Andrews said his client did not believe he was “doing anything wrong,” but that Astin now knows “what he did was wrong, and he knows where he went wrong.”
“He was just doing extra forex trading to help out around the house,” Andrews said, and to support his eight children who are younger than 14, three of whom are dual citizens of Guatemala and the U.S. “Incarceration will deprive them of their dad and of the emotional and financial support” Astin gives them, he said.
Joseph Astin spoke in defense of his brother and said he wrote a letter to Viken.
“I love you no matter your faults,” Joseph said to his brother. He also said it would be helpful for Astin’s large family and the economy if he was not sent to prison.
“I truly believe he’s learned his lesson and won’t do that again,” Joseph said while shaking.
Before Astin was sentenced, Viken offered him a chance to speak.
“This day has been a long time coming,” Astin said. “I’m here today because of a lie. The point is I didn’t lie to hurt someone, but I did hurt someone with the lie and I’m sorry for that. I own it. I only blame myself. This has caused me and my former friend a very hard time. Both of our losses are very heavy and not at all worth it. I don’t consider myself a greedy man. I was just trying to make ends meet for my family. I ask the court for mercy.”
Blickensderfer and his family members were not present in the courtroom due to COVID-19 concerns, but an attorney, Joe Lux, spoke on the family’s behalf.
Blickensderfer’s family “is not the same family today,” Lux said. “Their faith in people is shattered. They feel imprisoned by circumstances that aren’t their making.”
Patterson asked the court to consider the victim impact statement, noting that there were “seven years of lost opportunity” among the family members and that they “felt more comfortable” when Astin was in Guatemala.
“With this type of white collar crime, a message must be sent to the community that this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated,” Patterson said, noting that Astin walking out of the courtroom wouldn’t be “justice served” to the Blickensderfer family.
After was sentenced, he waved to his family while in handcuffs, nodded at them and said “I love you.” He blew a kiss at them and as he was walking out the final set of doors, he said “I’m so sorry.”
His wife and mother began to cry, embracing each other as the court adjourned. His other family members and supporters, including his father and his brother, surrounded the women as they embraced.
According to the factual basis document Astin signed, he told Blickensderfer in 2012 that he was a successful foreign currency exchange (forex) trader, receiving returns of 8% per month over the past seven to eight years. Blickensderfer then agreed to pay Astin to open and manage forex accounts for him.
Astin provided Blickensderfer with false information about his account balances when he was losing large amounts of money. He shared the fake information through emails, text messages, falsified account statements and manipulated spreadsheets.
Astin said he thought Blickensderfer would stop investing and paying him if he learned about the losses.
Using the false information, Astin caused Blickensderfer to make 18 financial transactions worth $806,997 to fund the forex accounts. He lost $433,877 of Blickensderfer’s money from the trading.
Astin was interviewed by the IRS in 2014 and flew to Guatemala with his wife and children a few days later, retired FBI agent Michael McRoden said at Wednesday's hearing.
Astin’s father wrote to the court that his son left because agents implied that they could make his wife, who is from Guatemala, lose her green card.
The FBI agent said a legal attache stationed in Central America tracked Astin’s whereabouts while in Guatemala because the agency was afraid he would try to flee to another country that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the United States.
Patterson said Astin was renewing his tourist visa every 90 days by crossing into Mexico and then re-entering Guatemala.
Viken said the timeline of Astin’s decision to go to Guatemala “does not look coincidental to me” and it was a “willful effort to avoid prosecution.”
Federal prosecutors argued that Astin’s move to Guatemala was an attempt to evade prosecution and successfully argued for his 2016 indictment to be sealed in case he was tracking it.
Astin was indeed trying to track whether he was facing criminal charges, the FBI agent testified, noting that’s why they were sealed. He said Astin filed FOIAs with the IRS and FBI in both 2014 and 2016 to learn if he had any warrants multiple times while he was in Guatemala.
Astin eventually returned to the United States in October 2018 and was arrested by a deputy U.S. Marshal at the Houston airport.
He was transferred to Rapid City and booked into the Pennington County Jail. A magistrate judge ordered Astin to remain in jail until his case was resolved but a district judge released him in February 2019 on the condition that he surrender his passport and live at his parent’s home in Hermosa.
Astin was allowed to possess his passport for a few days in January 2020 so he could travel to the Guatemalan consulate in Denver to obtain passports for his children, who were still in that country.
