Pastor's son sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for fraud

Viken said he reviewed 23 pages of support letters written on Astin’s behalf before the sentencing hearing, including letters from family, friends and people from “all walks of life,” which showed that he had a strong religious background and was active in his church and had a strong family support system.

Viken also said he reviewed a victim impact statement that showed “damage was done” to Dr. Blickensderfer, his spouse and his family when the IRS showed up at their door alleging he had committed tax fraud.

Ben Patterson, assistant U.S. attorney, said Blickensderfer and his family detailed “devastating emotional and psychological” effects from the incident and are now experiencing a severe violation in trust for Astin and for all the people they meet.

Blickensderfer fainted when he found out Astin was defrauding him of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Patterson said.

Andrews said his client did not believe he was “doing anything wrong,” but that Astin now knows “what he did was wrong, and he knows where he went wrong.”