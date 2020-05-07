Pawn shop installing window, gun rack bars after burglaries

Tschetter said he’s avoided installing security bars over the windows because he wants his store to have a friendly and comfortable atmosphere.

The store is “super clean” and “doesn’t feel like a pawn shop,” Tschetter said. We “don’t want to feel like you’re in a barred pawn shop environment.”

But due to the recent burglaries he's decided to install aluminum bars that are more sightly than metal ones but are still “super hard” to break.

Tschetter said he locks the handguns in a safe inside a locked room each night but there’s not enough space for the long guns. He stores those on racks and secures each row of firearms with a separate cable. He's also planning on installing metal bars on the racks that thieves would have to somehow break before taking the guns.

Tschetter said he doesn’t plan to stop selling AR-15s or other weapons. He said he already limits what kind of firearms the store sells. For example, he doesn’t sell 50-caliber rifles and stopped offering bump stocks before they were banned. He said most customers buying rifles are hunters and that shotguns are best for home protection.