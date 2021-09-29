Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle near Catron Boulevard

A pedestrian was killed Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the roadway near Catron Boulevard and Cambell Street, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The man was struck by a vehicle around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.

"A medical unit arrived and informed police the pedestrian was deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. After speaking to witnesses, police learned the crash happened when the involved vehicle was travelling westbound on Catron Boulevard," the release states.

"The male pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, however, the investigation into the crash is ongoing," according to the release.

Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist with the Rapid City Police Department, said Wednesday that no charges have been filed against the driver at this point. Medina said the identity of the man killed in the incident has not been released as law enforcement is still trying to notify the next of kin.

