Pennington County awarded $1.2 million more aimed at criminal justice reform

Pennington County has been awarded $1.2 million more in grant money aimed at reducing its jail population and racial disparities in the criminal justice system, local leaders announced Wednesday.

The new two-year grant means the sheriff's office and 7th Circuit Court have now been awarded $3.55 million since 2015 from the MacArthur Foundation's Safety and Justice Challenge.

"This 1.2-million continuance speaks to the confidence that MacArthur has in what we've been doing here in Pennington County," Craig Pfeifle, presiding circuit judge, said during a news conference at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City.

"We're not just trying to reduce the jail population, we're trying to do so in a way that is a better outcome for the offender and the community," said Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo. "So it truly is about both safety and justice, and we've proven that we're moving in that direction."