Pennington County criminal justice system will continue some changes made in response to COVID-19

Even once the pandemic is over, the Pennington County criminal justice system will continue with some changes it made to prevent COVID-19 that leaders say increased efficiencies and helped lower the jail population.
"We used the systems that we already had in place that we developed through the MacArthur Foundation and really kind of turbo-charged them," said Public Defender Eric Whitcher
"We had already started to create mechanisms that were designed so we can we reduce the amount of people that are in jail, so we can reduce the amount of time that a given person is in jail," said State's Attorney Mark Vargo. "And then when the pandemic hit and we needed even more room in the jail — because you don't want people crammed in in full capacity — we became more aggressive in pursuing some of those."
One of the best ways to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid crowds, but if you can't, keep at least six feet away from others. The court, Care Campus and especially the jails therefore had to reduce the amount of people in its facilities.
After years of trying to accomplish the feat through reform efforts, 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked the first time the jail saw a significant decrease in its population since 2015. The reform projects were backed with $3.4 million in grants from the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge.
The jail's average daily population (ADP) grew from 479 in 2015 to 614 in 2018. The ADP steadied out to 612 in 2019 before dramatically dropping to 519 in 2020.
Tackling racial disparities in jail, another goal of the Safety and Justice Challenge, has not budged. Native Americans comprised 56% of the 2020 jail population even though they only represent about 10% of the county population. The lowest its been since 2015 was 50% in 2016.
So far, 2021 has a higher ADP than last year but it's still lower than in 2019. There were 552 defendants in jail on Thursday and the monthly ADP has ranged from a low of 536 in February to 572 in April, according to the sheriff's office.
Jailing fewer pre-trial defendants than usual "resulted in a slight, but not significant increase in our failure to appear numbers," said Craig Pfeifle, presiding judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit.
Vargo agreed there hasn't been a big impact in failures to appear but said it's too soon to analyze whether more people living in the community pre-trial resulted in defendants committing more crimes while awaiting trial. He said there weren't cases that stood out to him where a defendant who would have previously been jailed before the pandemic committed a serious crime while out on bond.
The pandemic showed that if you "really release more people that they’re not going to engage in crimes of violence, which is what most people are most concerned about," Whitcher said
Whitcher, Vargo, Pfeifle and Sheriff Kevin Thom agreed that some of the changes that reduced the jail population with positive results or without any major consequences should continue post-pandemic. As should changes that made a positive impact on other parts of the criminal justice system.
Jail population
A key part of reducing the jail population was through addressing bond, which can keep people in jail for months before trial if they can't afford to pay it.
Prosecutors requested and judges granted lower bonds than usual in certain cases and increased the amount of personal recognize bonds, where no money is required, said Vargo and Pfeifle.
The jail population review team, which meets to see if anyone should be released from jail or have their bond adjusted, met more often and reviewed more cases at a time, Pfeifle said.
Whitcher, who is part of the team, said the group constantly reviewed people who couldn't afford to pay bonds of $1,000 or less. He said these were typically people who had misdemeanors or non-violent felonies but had failed to appear in court, violated pre-trial release conditions or picked up new charges while on bond.
He said these kinds of issues often have to do with defendants struggling with transportation, money or substance abuse. Sometimes, it's just people forgetting their court date.
Vargo, Whitcher and Pfeifle all said they expect judges and the jail review team to continue with these changes post-pandemic.
Pfeifle would also like to see a continuation in how technical parole violations are treated. These violations include missing a curfew, testing positive for drugs, or failing to attend a meeting with a probation officer or substance abuse class — not committing new crimes.
The court has realized that giving probationers summons rather than arresting them in these cases "allows our court service officers to continue to work with the probationer during the process and doesn't interrupt ongoing progress," Pfeifle said.
Vargo said he expects court services and judges to continue delaying some probation sanctions and not jailing people for certain failures to appear.
Early on in the pandemic, when it wasn't clear how long it would last, officers and deputies initiated less contact with the public — such as by pulling fewer people over for vehicle equipment violations — said Thom and Police Chief Don Hedrick.
This move should reduce the jail population because law enforcement is less likely to come across people with warrants or with drugs or illegal weapons in their cars.
Both agencies reverted to their normal amount of proactive contact months ago, so this won't be a way to reduce the jail population.
Hedrick said he thinks this temporary change is what's behind the decrease in felony dug arrests in 2020. That, in turn, he believes, contributed to the increase in homicides and other serious crimes, which he says are often tied to drug use or deals.
One policing change Vargo wants to remain in place is to continue citing, not arresting, people charged with shoplifting/petty theft. He'd also like to expand citations for low-levels of marijuana and paraphernalia if Amendment A is struck down.
Court, jail efficiency
Other changes made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 improved efficiencies across the criminal justice system and should continue once the pandemic ends, said Thom and Pfeifle.
During the pandemic, Pfeifle signed an order saying only lawyers, not defendants, have to appear in court for hearings that don't involve significant actions.
This "serves to limit interruptions to the work or home schedules of the defendant and to reduce calendar congestion in the court dockets, allowing us to better respond to those cases needing to be heard," the judge said.
This change also reduces the chance of defendants being jailed for failing to appear in court, Whitcher said.
Pfeifle also allowed for defendants to make more court appearances through a video feed from jail, a change that Thom would like to continue.
"It's more efficient in terms of getting the court appearances done and for us it's less staff intensive because there isn't as much movement," Thom said, adding that less movement between the jail and court also reduces the chance of security issues.
The 24/7 drug and alcohol testing center had to "drastically reduce" the amount of people coming in for testing, said Chief Deputy Brian Mueller. The center can get crowded and some testing involves people blowing into devices held by staff — a perfect way to spread around COVID-19, which primarily transmits through respiratory droplets.
Judges and 24/7 staff helped reduce the population by letting more people test for alcohol use through bracelets or remote tests, Mueller said. These options are more expensive than getting tested at 24/7 but might be helpful for some people to use in the future.
Thom said the pandemic also made them realize that some people were having too much supervision by, for example, having to wear an ankle monitor and attend 24/7. He said he'd like to avoid over-supervising people like this in the future.
What does it mean that it took a pandemic to significantly reduce the jail population?
"By definition, the incremental approach is lower risk and lower reward," Vargo said. It's easier to sell to people, it's easier for people to feel comfortable with. We were forced into much more than incremental change. I'm not sure if 100% of that is good, we faced some consequences that might be related to our jail population and might not ."
"I think the lesson is it shouldn't take a crisis to find ways for the system to be more efficient, we should always be working toward that of course," said Thom. "Sometimes systems are slow to adapt and react and (the pandemic) just forced it upon everybody."
