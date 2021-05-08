Pennington County criminal justice system will continue some changes made in response to COVID-19

Even once the pandemic is over, the Pennington County criminal justice system will continue with some changes it made to prevent COVID-19 that leaders say increased efficiencies and helped lower the jail population.

"We used the systems that we already had in place that we developed through the MacArthur Foundation and really kind of turbo-charged them," said Public Defender Eric Whitcher

"We had already started to create mechanisms that were designed so we can we reduce the amount of people that are in jail, so we can reduce the amount of time that a given person is in jail," said State's Attorney Mark Vargo. "And then when the pandemic hit and we needed even more room in the jail — because you don't want people crammed in in full capacity — we became more aggressive in pursuing some of those."

One of the best ways to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid crowds, but if you can't, keep at least six feet away from others. The court, Care Campus and especially the jails therefore had to reduce the amount of people in its facilities.