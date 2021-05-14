Pennington County deputy shoots someone in Rapid Valley, condition unknown

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office shot someone in Rapid Valley on Friday afternoon, but the circumstances and their condition is not yet known to the media.

No law enforcement officer was injured, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.

The shooting appears to have occurred on a property on Radar Hill Road near the intersection with Morris Lane. Parts of the property, which appears to include a home and some outbuildings, are surrounded with police tape.

The intersection is being blocked by law enforcement and about 15 sheriff, Rapid City police and Highway Patrol vehicles are at the scene. Law enforcement and people dressed in everyday clothes could be seen in front of the property.

The investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation and reviewed by the Minnehaha County State's Attorney.

This story will be updated.

