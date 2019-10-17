SIOUX FALLS | State prison inmate Garreth Gannon, 64, has died following an illness.
Gannon passed away Wednesday in the infirmary of the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary. He was serving life sentences for attempted first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in Pennington County.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Gannon pleaded guilty in April 1996 in the March 1996 shooting of a north Rapid City tobacco shop employee. At his trial, he agreed he was a career criminal — having spent much of the previous two decades in prison — and that he meant to kill the only witness to his crime.