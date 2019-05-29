Two Pennington County Jail inmates are accused of attacking a fellow inmate, leaving him with a dislocated and fractured shoulder and second-degree burns to his chest and neck after being scalded with hot water.
Brandon Hernandez and Levi Quicker are each charged with simple assault for allegedly attacking the inmate around 4 p.m. on May 19. Simple assault usually has a maximum sentence of 1 year in jail but is doubled to two years when committed in jail or prison.
On Tuesday, Hernandez and Quiver appeared at the state court in Rapid City via a video feed from the Pennington County Jail, where both were being held for allegedly violating probation conditions after being convicted of possessing illegal drugs, according to the jail website. The magistrate judge said both men have past convictions for simple assault and ordered them not to contact the victim. Hernandez and Quiver did not enter pleas.
Based on their behavior and classification, inmates can have access to a day room that has a hot water dispenser for coffee and soup purchased at the commissary, according to Jail Commander Rob Yantis.
The attack was caught on jail cameras, according to a police report filed by a deputy who responded to the scene. The footage shows Hernandez and Quiver walking toward the victim in a cell block, the deputy wrote. Hernandez tossed a cup of hot water at the victim while Quiver threw the first punch. The victim was punched, kicked and kneed in his head and body before a corrections officer responded and had to pepper spray Hernandez and Quiver two times before they stopped. The victim is then seen walking around the pod "looking disoriented, bloody and battered."
The deputy wrote that Hernandez and Quiver were the "predominate aggressors" but did not mention if others were involved in the attack. Yantis did not respond when asked if others were involved in the attack, saying he doesn't comment on pending court cases related to the jail.
The attack left the victim with two small cuts to his forehead, second-degree burns to his neck and upper right chest, and a dislocated shoulder with a small fracture, the deputy wrote. He was treated at the hospital where he said he remembers having water thrown at his face and being hit from multiple directions.
The victim said he wasn't sure who attacked him, but they could be "gang bangers" and the attack may stem from a conversation he had with someone on the cell block, the deputy wrote.
Hernandez and Quiver exercised their right to not speak with law enforcement.