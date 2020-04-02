Pennington County Jail now offers free communication for inmates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennington County Jail is offering free communication options for inmates since the typically free visitation options have been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Visitors can usually visit the jail to video chat with an inmate for free. Inmates can also request special in-person contact visits. Both these options are temporarily banned in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Because of these limitations, Jail Commander Rob Yantis said the jail worked with its service providers to offer free communication options.

Inmates in the adult and juvenile jails now have one free 20-minute remote video chat per week with friends and family, Yantis said. Adult inmates can also send two free emails a week. And the jail is working on offering free remote video chat to professionals such as lawyers and court service workers.

Emails usually cost 50 cents to send while the 20-minute remote video visits usually cost $7.85, according to websites of those service providers. Inmates still have to pay for phone calls, which cost between 21-28 cents per minute, according to the jail’s website.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.