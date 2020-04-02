You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pennington County Jail now offers free communication for inmates
alert top story

Pennington County Jail now offers free communication for inmates

041317-nws-sheriff (copy) (copy)

Pennington County Jail 

 Journal file

The Pennington County Jail is offering free communication options for inmates since the typically free visitation options have been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Visitors can usually visit the jail to video chat with an inmate for free. Inmates can also request special in-person contact visits. Both these options are temporarily banned in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Because of these limitations, Jail Commander Rob Yantis said the jail worked with its service providers to offer free communication options.

Inmates in the adult and juvenile jails now have one free 20-minute remote video chat per week with friends and family, Yantis said. Adult inmates can also send two free emails a week. And the jail is working on offering free remote video chat to professionals such as lawyers and court service workers.

Emails usually cost 50 cents to send while the 20-minute remote video visits usually cost $7.85, according to websites of those service providers. Inmates still have to pay for phone calls, which cost between 21-28 cents per minute, according to the jail’s website.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News