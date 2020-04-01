Pennington County Jail population down 45% in two-week period

The population of the Pennington County Jail has decreased by 45% in a two-week period, according to the most recent data available to the Journal.

There were 582 people in jail on March 11. On March 26 — two weeks and one day later — the population was down to 318.

The latter number was mentioned in a March 27 letter from State's Attorney Mark Vargo to the Criminal Justice Community Engagement Workgroup (CJCEW). The letter was posted on the Facebook page of I Am Legacy, a Rapid City group involved in criminal justice reform, community healing and Native American culture.

The decrease comes as the local criminal justice system works to lower the jail population in order to prevent inmates and workers from contracting the coronavirus.

"The Sheriff's Office, in concert with the Police Department, the courts and the State's Attorney Office, has been working to release inmates consistent with public safety, to create space and distance in the jail," Vargo wrote in his letter to CJCEW.