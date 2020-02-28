Pennington County Jail population stopped increasing in 2019

The 24/7 Sobriety Program — which tests people on pre-trial release, parole and probation for drug and alcohol use — sent 2,889 people to jail for violating the program, an 18.5 percent increase from 2018. Thom said he's not sure what's behind the increase but most of the people failing the program must not be showing up at all since more than 98 percent of participants pass their tests.

The Sheriff's Office has also increased its hiring of Native American employees. Just two Native American employees were hired in 2016, while 23 were hired in 2018 and 17 were hired last year.

"We continue to try to diversify our workforce" so it looks like the community we serve, Thom said.

Thom said he's looking forward in 2020 to implementing new and expanded Safety and Justice programs, like the Seven Directions Lakota healing program and court date reminders.

The Sheriff's Office has been expanding the amount of people on pre-trial release who receive texts and phone calls reminding them of their court dates and hopes to eventually expand it to everyone.