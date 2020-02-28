Pennington County Jail population stopped increasing in 2019

The Pennington County criminal justice system has been using millions in grant money since 2015 to try to lower the jail population and reduce racial inequities.
The Sheriff's Office, Rapid City Police Department and court system didn't reach the goal it set with the MacArthur Foundation's Safety and Justice Challenge to reduce the average daily jail population (ADP) by 20 percent by 2020.
But 2019 marked the first time the ADP stopped increasing since 2015.
The ADP increased from 479 to 499 between 2015 and 2016 and then from 573 to 614 between 2017 and 2018 before steadying out to 612 last year.
"It's too quick to claim that it's a trend" and "too soon to declare victory," Sheriff Kevin Thom said when asked what he made of the fact that the ADP stopped increasing last year.
Thom says that methamphetamine arrests and crimes fueled by meth use have helped keep the jail full, but he's hopeful arrest and jail numbers will begin to decrease.
Meth accounted for 57 percent of drug possession arrests in 2012, according to the Sheriff's Office's 2019 annual report. It jumped to 70 percent in 2016 and has since plateaued between 67-70 percent.
There were 893 meth arrests in 2017, 1,220 in 2018 and 1,207 last year.
"There's three pieces to the drug problems. Of course enforcement, we're arresting at record number," Thom said. "And we're finally starting to focus more on prevention and treatment."
Thom said he hopes the state's new meth awareness campaign, the increase in state funding for prevention and treatment, and the now fully open Care Campus will help lower meth-related arrests and jailings.
About 95-98 percent of inmates are awaiting trial, not serving a sentence, Thom said. And most are there for felonies, he said.
The number of people referred to jail charged only with misdemeanors decreased 74 percent between September 2017 and September 2019, according to data released earlier this month.
"The people that are (in jail) have earned their way there because of either the seriousness of the crime or they had several other opportunities and now they're just sitting until their court date," Thom said.
Before someone is booked into jail, an algorithm is used to help determine whether someone is immediately released or if they are detained until a judge can decide whether to set bond. In court, judges most often discuss the seriousness of the alleged crime and the defendant's past criminal history, record of showing up to court, and past success on pre-trial release or probation when deciding on bond.
People with little criminal history have the opportunity to join diversion programs. Defendants who aren't deemed a flight risk can be released without bond, while others might be let out of jail but are required to wear a free ankle monitor. People convicted of certain crimes may be sentenced to the Community Work Program instead of jail.
The amount of pre-trial defendants released from jail on ankle monitors increased from 311 in 2018 to 559 in 2019. Those wearing ankle monitors (which cost them $15 a day) as part of the work program or because they owe child support decreased from 361 to 236.
While the jail's overall population plateaued last year, its racial inequity has not yet declined. Native Americans make up 10.1 percent of Pennington County, according to the most recent census data. But Native Americans made up 55 percent of the jail population in 2019 and 2018, and 52 percent in 2017.
Thom said that part of the inequity is because about one-third of the jail's population is federal inmates who are between 95-98 percent Native American, and federal defendants aren't eligible for Safety and Justice programs. Most cases at the federal court in Rapid City involve Native American defendants because it has jurisdiction over the Pine Ridge Reservation. People in Pennington County of any ethnicity can only end up in federal court for several types of cases, including major drug crimes and crimes involving multiple states.
The Sheriff's Office did not readily have data showing the racial breakdown of federal vs. state inmates in jail.
Other trends
Reported crime within the Sheriff's Office jurisdiction — which includes all of Pennington County except Rapid City and Box Elder — has mostly remained steady between 2017 and 2019. There were no murders last year compared to one in 2018 and one in 2017.
The 24/7 Sobriety Program — which tests people on pre-trial release, parole and probation for drug and alcohol use — sent 2,889 people to jail for violating the program, an 18.5 percent increase from 2018. Thom said he's not sure what's behind the increase but most of the people failing the program must not be showing up at all since more than 98 percent of participants pass their tests.
The Sheriff's Office has also increased its hiring of Native American employees. Just two Native American employees were hired in 2016, while 23 were hired in 2018 and 17 were hired last year.
"We continue to try to diversify our workforce" so it looks like the community we serve, Thom said.
Thom said he's looking forward in 2020 to implementing new and expanded Safety and Justice programs, like the Seven Directions Lakota healing program and court date reminders.
The Sheriff's Office has been expanding the amount of people on pre-trial release who receive texts and phone calls reminding them of their court dates and hopes to eventually expand it to everyone.
"It's the same concept" as receiving reminders for doctor's appointments, Thom said. "It works for us on all the other facets of our life, why wouldn't it work for" court dates, he said.
Thom said he's also looking forward to the completion of a jail expansion that's making more room for the kitchen, laundry and staff meeting spaces. The $5.3 million project is expected to be completed next month.
The 2019 annual report — which has statistics and information about the department's criminal, civil, jail and community outreach functions — can be viewed by going to pennco.org and hovering over the "Departments" button, then the "Sheriff's Office" one, and then the "Popular Links" button. A PDF is also attached to the online article.
