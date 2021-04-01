Pennington County Jail significantly reduces population during year of pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another theory, he said, is that more people were sheltering in place which means people were doing less crime outside of the house and law enforcement had less contact with the public.

Reports of murder, sexual assault, burglaries, thefts and stolen vehicles within the sheriff’s office jurisdiction — the entire county except Rapid City and Box Elder — remained steady or yo-yoed from 2018 to 2020.

Aggravated assaults nearly doubled during that time period from 54 reports in 2018, 65 in 2019 to 102 in 2020. Robberies also steadily increased but with much fewer cases from one in 2018 to two in 2019 to seven in 2020.

Methamphetamine remains the most common drug people are arrested for. The drug accounted for 26% of drug arrests in 2012, rose to 57% in 2015 and hovered around 70% from 2017 to 2019 before increasing to 73% in 2020.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received 504 cybertips — an increase of nearly 25% from 2019 — about suspected child sexual abuse materials, the report says. That resulted in a 60% increase in the numbers of subpoenas and search warrants it prepared.