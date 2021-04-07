Pennington County, Oglala Sioux Tribe expand services for pregnant Indigenous defendants

The Pennington County State's Attorney Office and Oglala Sioux Tribe have come together to provide more treatment options for pregnant Indigenous defendants and make sure they know about county diversion programs.

"It's a good way to remedy one of the problems of overincarceration and making sure that our communities are at the table when these discussions are begun," said Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. "This is building trust and doing things in a good way."

"This is an expansion of our diversion opportunities so in that since it's not new and groundbreaking, but it's the cooperation between Pennington County and the Oglala Sioux Tribe that I think is extremely important about this," said State's Attorney Mark Vargo. "I think that it helps us get the word out to people who might be involved in the system, that these opportunities exist."

Vargo and Killer met in Rapid City on Tuesday to sign an agreement between the tribe/Native Women's Health Care and the state's attorney office.

The agreement means that the state's attorney office will be able to connect more defendants with Indigenous-led healthcare while the tribe will be able to let them know that there are programs that combine treatment with avoiding a conviction and/or prison time, Vargo said.