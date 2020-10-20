Pennington County Sheriff's Office launches Virtual Crisis Care pilot program

Pennington County sheriffs are utilizing a virtual crisis care program from Avera that allows officers to connect people facing a mental health crisis to mental health professionals 24/7.

The program helps law enforcement identify situations where it’s not necessary for an individual in crisis to be transported to a hospital or enter the criminal justice system. Instead, it connects the individual to mental health services.

In the past, people facing a mental health crisis were placed on a mental health hold and taken to Monument Health's Behavioral Health Center for evaluation by a mental health board, Captain Mark Hughes said.

“There was an actual law enforcement involvement in that, and this program is meant to remove law enforcement from being mental health professionals and put that back on their plate,” he said.

Hughes said the sheriff's office does not want to put people facing mental health issues in jail but that may be the only option for law enforcement in rural counties. The program should help those counties in the future, he said.

The sheriff's office estimates 10% of all law enforcement calls involve a person facing a mental health crisis.