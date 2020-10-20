Pennington County Sheriff's Office launches Virtual Crisis Care pilot program

Pennington County sheriffs are utilizing a virtual crisis care program from Avera that allows officers to connect people facing a mental health crisis to mental health professionals 24/7.
The program helps law enforcement identify situations where it’s not necessary for an individual in crisis to be transported to a hospital or enter the criminal justice system. Instead, it connects the individual to mental health services.
In the past, people facing a mental health crisis were placed on a mental health hold and taken to Monument Health's Behavioral Health Center for evaluation by a mental health board, Captain Mark Hughes said.
“There was an actual law enforcement involvement in that, and this program is meant to remove law enforcement from being mental health professionals and put that back on their plate,” he said.
Hughes said the sheriff's office does not want to put people facing mental health issues in jail but that may be the only option for law enforcement in rural counties. The program should help those counties in the future, he said.
The sheriff's office estimates 10% of all law enforcement calls involve a person facing a mental health crisis.
Since the PCSO started using the program Sept. 9, Hughes said it has helped seven people. One instance resulted in an involuntary committal to the Behavioral Health Center, another individual went to detox and others were able to stay home and later referred to follow-up care with mental health professionals.
Avera will continue to run the pilot program for one year with the goal of demonstrating the effectiveness and efficiencies of the program, Avera said.
“Law enforcement officers have a lot of different hats,” Hughes said. “If we can get some assistance from qualified mental health professionals that have more training in this than a law enforcement officer that can only be beneficial.”
How it works
When law enforcement officers arrive to a call, they can call the crisis response team at Avera eCare to request a safety assessment for that person.
The officer would provide the individual in crisis with a tablet for a video session with the crisis response team, who would initiate a video session with the individual through the tablet.
The crisis response team at Avera then completes a safety assessment and follows up with law enforcement by phone or continued video session to discuss any recommendations for that individual. The team also follows up with a mental health center in that community for further help if needed.
Officers may utilize the virtual crisis care team for individuals who are psychotic (delusional, hallucinating or off their medications), making suicidal or homicidal statements, or who are unable to take care of themselves.
Someone with an immediate medical concern would be taken for medical treatment and could use the crisis care at a later time, Hughes said.
The tablets are included in the pilot program at no cost to law enforcement, Avera said. Pennington County Sheriffs have had several Zoom meetings with Avera to learn how to use the iPads and go through the process, Hughes said.
Funding for the program was provided by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, and the program is sponsored by Avera eCare and the South Dakota Unified Judicial System. The care comes at no cost to the individual in crisis.
The county is one of 18 in South Dakota taking advantage of the pilot program. Custer also uses the program, and Butte, Lawrence and Meade use the program for probation and law enforcement.
Here’s a complete list of the counties utilizing the program:
- Beadle
- Brookings
- Butte (probation and law enforcement)
- Campbell
- Clay
- Codington
- Corson (probation only)
- Custer
- Davison
- Day
- Dewey (probation only)
- Faulk
- Harding (probation only)
- Jerauld
- Lawrence (probation and law enforcement)
- Lyman
- McPherson
- Meade (probation and law enforcement)
- Pennington
- Perkins (probation only)
- Roberts
- Walworth
- Ziebach (probation only)
