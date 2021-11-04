Pennington County Sheriff's Office swears in recruits from across the country

Recruits from across the country officially became public servants of Pennington County at a swearing-in ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The recruits hailed from California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming, as well as South Dakota.

Seven of the 15 total new recruits sworn in will go to work for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, including Randy Mullins, who moved to South Dakota to become a deputy.

Mullins previously worked in law enforcement in Kennewick, Washington. He arrived in Rapid City with his family just days ago.

"We came to South Dakota because we were looking for a safer place to live," he said. "Washington State is just not the best place to be. We really liked the politics in South Dakota."

Mullins said he even got a chance to meet Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday. Noem stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City to meet with the new recruits and hear why they came to work for Pennington County.

"She is as genuine in person as she is in media," he said.

The only difficulty Mullins is having with the move is finding housing.

"We are trying to find a place to live, it's a little difficult. There are a lot of people moving here," he said.

As for the pay, Mullins took a step back from what he was making at his previous job but that was to be expected with a move.

The starting range of pay for a Pennington County Sheriff's Deputy is $22.80 to $27.01 an hour, with more experience garnering higher pay, according to Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

"I would say the pay at Pennington County is very reasonable starting," Mullins said. "I'm taking a few steps back from where I was, but that's just the way it is."

Matthew Williams, who is also starting as a deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, echoed Mullins' comments on the pay.

"It's comparable pay to the National Parks Service starting out," he said.

Williams previously worked as a law enforcement officer for the National Parks Service, where he was a seasonal employee based out of Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in California.

"I came here after looking for a permanent job. I was doing seasonal law enforcement. I applied for some jobs out at Mount Rushmore, then on a whim I figured I'd apply at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office," he said. "So I came out and visited, and I really liked the people, liked the area, like the culture. I liked that it's all about integrity and respect and how they want to protect people's rights and be a part of the community."

The beauty of the Black Hills and the cold climate is what drew Alejandro Rivera from San Diego to Rapid City to work as a juvenile correctional officer at the sheriff's office.

"I picked this job posting in particular because it's smaller and colder. The climate and geography out here are really cool," Rivera said. "The little kid in me really liked the dinosaurs you have here. Pretty, very humble place."

Rivera said he was impressed with the sheriff's office when he came to visit for a physical fitness test last summer, but had already committed himself to the job when he initially submitted his application.

"I already had my mind made up when I decided to apply that I was going to commit to it," he said.

