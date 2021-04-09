Pennington County state's attorney not prosecuting minor marijuana possession cases for now

Voters also approved Initiated Measure 26, which legalizes medical marijuana.

Initiated measures go into effect on July 1 and some lawyers believe that’s when initiated amendments also go into effect since South Dakota law says that’s when all ballot questions go into effect, Vargo said.

“I think that’s up for debate” because “legislation can’t change the Constitution,” he said. “It was my belief that the marijuana amendment took place when it was passed.”

Vargo said some lawyers interpret the Constitution as saying that all constitutional changes go into effect immediately. If that’s the case, it means Amendment A went into effect once it was approved by voters.

Vargo also cited the uncertainty of the future of Amendment A as to why his office is not bringing such charges for the time being.

He’s waiting to see how the South Dakota Supreme Court rules on Amendment A, which was challenged by Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller on behalf of Gov. Kristi Noem and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.