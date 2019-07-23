Outfitted with security cameras and segregated, locked seating areas, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office inmate transport buses serve as jails on wheels for prisoners across the state.
Twice a week, the buses take turns loading up inmates at the Pennington County Jail before heading to the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, said Capt. Marty Graves, who oversees the program. Along the way, the bus makes stops off Interstate 90 to pick up additional inmates from numerous other jails and prisons.
The entire one-way trip takes 10 hours, about twice the time it takes to drive from Rapid City to Sioux Falls with no stops, said Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
Contracting with other jurisdictions covers the cost of the customized buses while providing additional revenue.
"It’s a money maker for the sheriff’s office and a good deal for Pennington County taxpayers," Duhamel said.
The office recently purchased a new $575,000 bus and makes about about $580,000 a year by transporting other jurisdiction's inmates, Graves said. The bus, a 2019 MCI D400, replaces a 10-year-old model that will be auctioned off after logging 416,000 miles. The office's second bus is a 2014 model with more than 200,000 miles.
The new prisoner transport bus has been delivered! Deputies make two trips weekly across the state, moving people and generating revenue for Pennington County. pic.twitter.com/K1f5zsBbeq— Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) July 19, 2019
MCI, an Illinois-based company that primarily builds buses for public and private transportation, builds customized buses for jails and prisons, Graves said.
"They build it to our specification" in a North Dakota factory, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
New features include enhanced safety and engine technology, a blind-spot camera for when the bus turns or merges and an exterior camera, Graves said. The vehicle has room for 40 inmates and three deputies, and separate sections for men, women and juveniles. Isolation cells are used for those who — based on their behavior while detained — may be dangerous to the other inmates or who become disruptive during the trip. The bus has air conditioning, interior cameras and an exterior painted with the sheriff's office logo in its gold-and-black color scheme.
The prisoners are restrained in wrist and ankle cuffs, Duhamel said.
Jay Erickson, a 45-year-old Rapid City resident, said he took the "silver bullet" from the Pennington County Jail to prison after being convicted on drug charges in 2016.
"It was really scary" not knowing what to expect on the ride and embarrassing to have to be chained and herded onto the bus, he said.
But, he said, the deputies and driver were "professional and respectful." He said the ride was "pretty quiet" with passengers mostly talking about how they got in trouble and where they were going.
Inmates may be moving from a jail to prison, between jails and prisons, or from a prison back to a jail if they have a court date, Graves said. Deputies transport inmates from the Pennington County Jail to the adjacent courthouse via a short walk that briefly takes the detainees outside the two buildings. People heading to courtrooms on the second or third floor travel through hidden hallways while those with appointments on the first floor walk through the open hallways.
Visitors must stop walking and stand away from the inmates — who walk handcuffed and shackled to each other — when deputies guide them along the first floor.
Federal inmates housed at the Pennington County Jail are brought to the federal courthouse, several blocks away, by U.S. Marshals who usually wear plain clothes. If they are found guilty and sentenced to prison, they are sent to various prisons across the country. The South Dakota U.S. Marshals office did not immediately respond to a message asking about the agency's transportation protocol.