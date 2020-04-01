People accused of low-level crimes still being arrested, booked into jail

But the 10 a.m. hearing at the Pennington County Court on Monday — a time reserved for initial appearances for people booked into jail over the weekend — showed that some people are still being arrested and spending at least one night in jail for non-violent misdemeanors and felonies.

Some of these defendants, plus others accused of low-level violent crimes, were given PR bonds by Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus.

Vargo said that some of these people may have been booked into jail if they were given no-bond bench warrants, which means they must have their bond set by a judge after being accused of failing to appear in court or breaking probation or parole rules. They may also be booked if they have a warrant from another jail or the Department of Corrections.

On Monday, 33 defendants appeared before Hyronimus. All but two were jailed.

Several of the jailed defendants — who appeared through a video feed from jail — were seen coughing or touching their face, eyes and mouth before touching the same podium that each defendant appears before. There was no visible hand sanitizer or wipes.

There were at most seven people attending the hearing in-person and while they were spread out, they weren’t all six feet away from others.