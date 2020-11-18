Person of interest detained in downtown Rapid City shooting

A person of interest has been detained after a man was shot inside a downtown Rapid City apartment building on Wednesday afternoon, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Someone called 911 around 4:35 p.m. to say that a man had been shot in the leg inside 603 Quincy Street, Medina said. The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Medina said there was at least one witness to the shooting but the circumstances, motive and exact location of the shooting are still under investigation.

He said the person of interest was detained in an alley one block south of the apartment after a witness provided a name and description of the clothing the shooter was wearing. Officers also found a gun between the route one would take to walk from the apartment to the alley.

Detectives need to conduct more interviews to determine if the man is the suspect, Medina said. He said he expects to have more information about the shooting on Thursday morning.

