Pickup driver, 15, faces charges after hitting trooper making traffic stop on I-90

A pickup driver hit a state trooper conducting a traffic stop near New Underwood soon after a new law increasing penalties for such behavior went into effect.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon at mile marker 77 of Interstate 90, about one mile west of the city, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan.

The 15-year-old pickup driver hit the trooper around 3:43 p.m., Mangan said. The driver and a 10-year-old passenger were both wearing seat belts and were uninjured. The 27-year-old trooper received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver, who is from Wall. His name is not being released since he is a minor.

The accident occurred soon after increased penalties for failing to move over for emergency vehicles went into effect.

The fine for failing to move over is now $270 and a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail. Crashing while failing to move over is now a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.