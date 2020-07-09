Pickup driver, 15, faces charges after hitting trooper making traffic stop on I-90

A pickup driver hit a state trooper conducting a traffic stop near New Underwood soon after a new law increasing penalties for such behavior went into effect.
The trooper was conducting a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon at mile marker 77 of Interstate 90, about one mile west of the city, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan.
The 15-year-old pickup driver hit the trooper around 3:43 p.m., Mangan said. The driver and a 10-year-old passenger were both wearing seat belts and were uninjured. The 27-year-old trooper received minor injuries.
Charges are pending against the driver, who is from Wall. His name is not being released since he is a minor.
The accident occurred soon after increased penalties for failing to move over for emergency vehicles went into effect.
The fine for failing to move over is now $270 and a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail. Crashing while failing to move over is now a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Drivers on an interstate or highway with two or more lanes traveling in the same direction must merge away from the emergency vehicle. Those on two-lane highways must slow down by 20 miles-per-hour. Drivers on roads with speed limits that are 20 miles-per-hour or less must slow down by five miles-per-hour.
The new law also says drivers must move over for emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights, not just amber ones.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.