A Utah pilot who was arrested but not convicted of operating an airplane while intoxicated three years ago in Rapid City has filed a lawsuit against two police officers allegedly involved in his arrest.
Russell Duszak, the pilot, filed his lawsuit Tuesday in the Western Division of U.S. District Court for South Dakota. He is suing Jerred Younie and Paul Hinzman.
Duszak's lawsuit says he was fired from his job as a pilot and has been unable to find another pilot job since the October 2016 incident.
"Defendants defamed and slandered the professional and personal reputation of Mr. Duszak when they spoke to the media about his case and provided false information to the media about Mr. Duszak," says Duszak's written complaint.
The lawsuit seeks no specific dollar amount but asks for compensatory, special and punitive damages in whatever amount Duszak may be found to be entitled.
Rapid City's police chief, Karl Jegeris, reacted publicly to the lawsuit Thursday on his Twitter page.
"I have a high degree of respect for airline pilots, but I insist they be completely sober when flying aircraft out of RAP. This @skywestairlines pilot blew 0.046 BAC (blood alcohol content) on a portable breathalyzer test. Suing the Police Officers involved is absurd," Jegeris wrote in a Thursday afternoon tweet.
The local counsel on the case is Stephen Demik, but the attorney for Duszak listed at the top of his complaint is Troy Walker, of Draper, Utah.
The incident involving Duszak began about 8 a.m. Oct. 26, 2016, according to his complaint, when a transportation security officer at the Rapid City Regional Airport reported a possible odor of alcohol on Duszak, and the report was passed up to a supervisor who contacted airport police.
Officer Hinzman responded and led Duszak out of his plane, a 50-seat SkyWest Airlines jet with 45 people on its passenger list. According to the lawsuit, Hinzman reported a slight odor of alcohol on Duszak and slight redness in his eyes, but observed no characteristics of impairment. Duszak demanded a blood test to prove his innocence, his lawsuit says, but he alleges that the request was denied.
Hinzman called the Rapid City Police Department for assistance, according to the lawsuit, and Officer Younie responded at 10:48 a.m., about 2.5 hours after Duszak was removed from the plane. The lawsuit says Younie administered a breathalyzer test to Duszak, which according to the police indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.046 percent, which is above the legal limit of 0.04 for operating an aircraft in South Dakota.
According to a police report, Younie and other officers may not have immediately known that the BAC limit for operating an aircraft is 0.04 and may have thought it was 0.08, which is the legal limit for driving. So, Duszak was not arrested until 12:20 p.m., after officers had conferred about the situation and approximately 4.5 hours after Duszak was removed from his plane.
By that time, according to police, Duszak was refusing to take a blood test on advice from a lawyer. He was finally administered a blood test at 12:48 p.m., after police obtained a warrant from a magistrate judge to perform the test.
The blood test did not detect a measurable amount of alcohol. Thus, the criminal charge against Duszak was dismissed in November 2016 at the request of the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, which said the delayed blood test thwarted its prosecution because any measurable alcohol in Duszak's blood could have dissipated by the time the test was administered.
Duszak's lawsuit repeatedly says he showed no signs of impairment throughout the ordeal, but the lawsuit so far contains no explanation for the odor of alcohol on Duszak that multiple people reported.