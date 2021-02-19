Pine Ridge homicide suspect turns himself in at Nebraska police station

Arapaho said he didn’t know where Pond had concealed the gun when he got into the car, but saw him shoot Little Hawk with a two-foot-long firearm. He said he didn’t know why Pond and Little Hawk were arguing.

Little Hawk was eventually transferred from Monument Health to the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, where he died on Dec. 11, 2020, his obituary says.

His autopsy found he died from complications following a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the affidavit.

The agent interviewed one of Little Hawk’s friends on Jan. 7 who said he spoke with Little Hawk soon after he was transferred to Colorado. The man said Little Hawk had trouble remembering what happened before the shooting but remembers it was Pond who shot him.

Little Hawk described having a spiritual experience after being shot and said he decided to forgive Pond after speaking with the Creator, the friend said.

The Oglala Sioux captain interviewed Lashawn Poor Bear on Jan. 12 who said her mother told her that the night before Little Hawk was shot, Pond and a friend came to her house looking for Little Hawk.