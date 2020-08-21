Pine Ridge man sentenced to life in prison in beating death of toddler

Over two days of testimony in 2015, witnesses described seeing Aaliyah happy and healthy right before she was left in Poor Bear’s care. The following morning, the child was found dead in Poor Bear and Horse’s bedroom, with bruises on her forehead, belly, side, back and hand.

An autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen. A forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, Dr. Donald Habbe, said her internal injuries included bleeding in the head and broken ribs. After receiving the blow to her head, people who knew Aaliyah would have immediately seen she was “not normal” anymore.

“He was the last one to touch her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins said of Poor Bear in her concluding argument during the trial. “This is a process-of-elimination case.”

The defense, on the other hand, reiterated what it saw as gaps in the case: Nobody could say who assaulted the child, how she was assaulted, where, when and there was no physical evidence connecting Poor Bear to the killing.