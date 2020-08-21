Pine Ridge man sentenced to life in prison in beating death of toddler

A Pine Ridge man convicted of beating his girlfriend’s child to death in 2015 was sentenced Friday in federal court to life in prison without parole.
Zachariah Poor Bear, 26, was found guilty in 2018 of first-degree murder (felony murder) and assault resulting in serious bodily injury against 19-month-old Aaliyah Horse.
The two-year delay between his trial and today's sentencing was due to motions by defense attorneys to overturn the conviction, requesting a new trial and allegations of prosecutorial misconduct. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken denied the motions in February.
At Friday's sentencing hearing, the child's mother, Tracey Horse, took to the witness stand to describe Aaliyah's short life and the harm her death has caused to the family. During her statement, Horse held a poster with pictures of Aaliyah and "Justice for Aaliyah" written at the top.
"She was an amazing, sweet, gentle soul," Horse said. "He (Poor Bear) took her life and I'll never forget that."
During her statement, Horse said she became pregnant with Aaliyah at a very young age and life was tough for her and her child. She said Aaliyah enjoyed being with her family, cousins and aunts.
Horse said she was extremely vulnerable and met Poor Bear on social media, looking for companionship.
"He just used me and used my daughter," Horse said. "I don't forgive you for what you did, and I don't think I ever will... I hope you hurt everyday like you've hurt us, but I also hope you get the help you need."
Poor Bear read a statement to the court, where he maintained his innocence and took no responsibility for the death of Aaliyah. Addressing Viken, Poor Bear said he had "no doubt" the judge would take the government's side.
Poor Bear said U.S. federal prosecutors and the FBI handled his case improperly, abused their power against a Native American man and did not seek out the truth.
Viken sentenced Poor Bear to life in prison without parole on the first-degree murder conviction. That and the death penalty are the only options for that crime. He received 10 years on the assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Poor Bear has 14 days to appeal.
The 2018 trial
Authorities said Poor Bear assaulted the toddler while she was alone with him between the afternoon and evening of May 14, 2015. Horse said Poor Bear got mad at having to babysit when she left their home to look for some marijuana.
Over two days of testimony in 2015, witnesses described seeing Aaliyah happy and healthy right before she was left in Poor Bear’s care. The following morning, the child was found dead in Poor Bear and Horse’s bedroom, with bruises on her forehead, belly, side, back and hand.
An autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen. A forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, Dr. Donald Habbe, said her internal injuries included bleeding in the head and broken ribs. After receiving the blow to her head, people who knew Aaliyah would have immediately seen she was “not normal” anymore.
“He was the last one to touch her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins said of Poor Bear in her concluding argument during the trial. “This is a process-of-elimination case.”
The defense, on the other hand, reiterated what it saw as gaps in the case: Nobody could say who assaulted the child, how she was assaulted, where, when and there was no physical evidence connecting Poor Bear to the killing.
Defense attorney Paul Winter also cast doubt on the testimony of Horse, who took the stand even while she was facing the same charges as her ex-boyfriend. Winter said Horse changed her story numerous times, finally settling on a version that would help the government’s case against Poor Bear — and her own. Horse admitted lying, explaining she was initially distrustful of the feds, she was confused from grief, and Poor Bear at times told her what to say.
At the start of trial, the prosecutors said Poor Bear was no longer accused of having committed the killing with an accomplice, contrary to his indictment.
“If you can’t reconcile it, you don’t have to,” Winter told the jury in his closing argument. “It’s not your job to investigate it.”
But the facts seemed clear to jurors. After deliberating for less than an hour, they informed Viken they’d reached a verdict.
Collins and her co-counsel, Eric Kelderman, told the Journal in 2018 it was the fastest they’ve seen a verdict come down in a criminal trial in their combined 18 years as federal prosecutors.
Collins believes the crucial evidence was Poor Bear being the last person to spend time with Aaliyah before she died. Horse testified that when she got home from smoking marijuana on May 14, 2015, Poor Bear ordered her not to approach the sleeping child. Though in an earlier statement to investigators, Horse said Aaliyah smiled at her after she kissed the toddler good night.
That inaccurate statement from Horse, Collins said, initially prevented authorities from understanding how the child could have died soon after seeming to be in good health and spirits. Poor Bear and Horse were not charged until the spring of 2017, two years after the toddler’s death.
The prosecutors declined to say what will happen with Horse’s charges because she was charged as a juvenile, which keeps her court records sealed.
