Pine Ridge man sentenced to 20 years after raping, impregnating relative

A Pine Ridge man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he admitted to raping and impregnating a relative.

Isadore White Calf, 56, was sentenced Jan. 29 at the federal court in Rapid city after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual abuse. Judge Jeffrey Viken ordered that once White Calf is released from prison, he must spend the rest of his life on supervised release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

White Calf forcibly sexually assaulted and impregnated a relative in Pine Ridge in February 2017, according to the factual basis document he signed. The woman gave birth to a baby in October of that year.

"This was an appropriate sentence and a appropriate result in a case that we wish no one would ever deal with," said Robert Perry, assistant special agent in charge of the Rapid City FBI office, which investigated the case.

White Calf was also charged with aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly touching the genitals of a child under the age of 12 in Pine Ridge in 2004. It's unclear if this is the same or different victim than in the 2017 case. This charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.