Pine Ridge murder suspect shot victim in the head, affidavit says

How Bagola allegedly shot Bull Bear and how law enforcement identified him as the suspect and tracked him to Rapid City is detailed in the affidavit, which relies on descriptions of interviews between witnesses and the BIA and FBI agents:

The woman who called 911 said people had gathered at the apartment to drink. She said she and Bull Bear arrived just after midnight, and Bagola and a man she didn't know who looked like a cowboy arrived 10-15 minutes later. She said Bagola kept staring at her and Bull Bear asked if she was ready to leave.

She said she heard a "pop" as they walked out the door and Bull Bear ended up on the ground, snoring. She said she saw Bagola and another man run away from the apartment, and she left to go to a friend's house. She said the resident of the apartment where Bull Bear was shot was also at this friend's house and he told her that Bagola had told him he had a .38 caliber handgun and was "wanting to kill somebody."

The woman told the FBI agent that she called 911 at 1:28 a.m. but the call didn't go through. When the agent asked why she waited two more hours to call back, she said other people at the party were scrambling around looking for their things. The agent asked if they were looking for "dope" and the woman said she hadn't seen any but it's possible.