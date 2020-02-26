Pine Ridge murder suspect, woman accused of hiding gun, shell casing

The suspect in a Pine Ridge murder and a woman are accused of hiding a gun and shell casing related to the December shooting.
Colton Bagola, 26, was originally charged by complaint with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear early on Dec. 17. He allegedly shot Bull Bear in the back of his head at an apartment party after talking about wanting or needing to kill someone, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
He was later indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, firing a weapon while committing a violent crime, and evidence tampering for allegedly "disposing" of a gun in Pine Ridge on Dec. 17.
A new defendant, Jamie Ann Richards, was indicted last week on an evidence tampering charge for allegedly "disposing" of a shell casing in Pine Ridge sometime between Dec. 17 and 19. She is also charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Bagola avoid arrest between Dec. 17 and 20 in Pine Ridge.
Bagola was arrested Dec. 20 after he walked out of a Rapid City home during a brief standoff with law enforcement. Family members had alerted law enforcement that Bagola was staying at a house on the 300 block of Curtis Avenue, the affidavit says.
It's unclear how Bagola made his way to Rapid City, how Bagola and Richards know each other, and whether Richards was at the party on Dec. 17. Bagola has a girlfriend, the affidavit says, but Richards' name is not mentioned.
An FBI agent found a shotgun underneath the apartment's kitchen table while a witness said Bagola often plays with a silver gun, the affidavit says. The FBI agent does not mention finding a shell casing.
Bagola is detained at the Pennington County Jail without bond. As of Tuesday morning, Richards was not detained at the Pennington County or Pine Ridge jails, according to their websites. She has no scheduled court dates.
