Pine Ridge murder suspect, woman accused of hiding gun, shell casing

Bagola was arrested Dec. 20 after he walked out of a Rapid City home during a brief standoff with law enforcement. Family members had alerted law enforcement that Bagola was staying at a house on the 300 block of Curtis Avenue, the affidavit says.

It's unclear how Bagola made his way to Rapid City, how Bagola and Richards know each other, and whether Richards was at the party on Dec. 17. Bagola has a girlfriend, the affidavit says, but Richards' name is not mentioned.

An FBI agent found a shotgun underneath the apartment's kitchen table while a witness said Bagola often plays with a silver gun, the affidavit says. The FBI agent does not mention finding a shell casing.

Bagola is detained at the Pennington County Jail without bond. As of Tuesday morning, Richards was not detained at the Pennington County or Pine Ridge jails, according to their websites. She has no scheduled court dates.

