Pine Ridge woman accused of maiming people with rocks to obtain opioids from doctors

Three people are missing four fingers and a Pine Ridge woman is accused of assaulting them and two others with a rock in order to obtain opioids from health care providers.
Frenchone One Horn provided "fraudulent information concerning the intentional assaults in order to obtain services and controlled substances, namely Hydrocodone," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.
Hydrocodone, also known as Vicodin, is an opioid used to treat pain.
One Horn, also known as Frenchone Kills In Water, pleaded not guilty to 20 felonies during a Dec. 2 arraignment at the federal court in Rapid City.
Support Local Journalism
The 40-year-old is charged with seven counts of assault resulting in a serious bodily injury and seven counts of assault using a deadly weapon for allegedly using a rock to assault and seriously injure five people between September 2018 and October 2019, according to her indictment. Two of the victims were assaulted twice and one of the victims appears to be a minor since their name is redacted.
One Horn is charged with four counts of maiming for allegedly torturing three of the five victims who had fingers amputated. One of the victims had two fingers amputated on two different dates in October 2019, the indictment says. It's unclear if the victims lost their fingers during the assaults or if a doctor had to amputate them due to the damage.
One Horn is charged with health care fraud for allegedly making false statements about the five people's injuries in order to obtain services and controlled substances. She's charged with obtaining controlled substances by fraud for allegedly obtaining Hydrocodone from health care providers. The fraud charges allegedly occurred between September 2018 and January 2020.
It's unclear if it was the Indian Health Service hospital in Pine Ridge or some other provider who treated the victims and prescribed the Hydrocodone.
The 14 assault-related charges each carry a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison while the four maiming charges each carry a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. The health care fraud charge has a maximum punishment of five years in prison while the controlled substance one has a maximum punishment of four year in prison.
The case was investigated by the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services, and Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public safety, according to the news release. One Horn is detained at the Pennington County Jail and will go to trial on Feb. 9 unless she reached a plea deal by Jan. 22.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.