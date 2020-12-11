Pine Ridge woman accused of maiming people with rocks to obtain opioids from doctors

Three people are missing four fingers and a Pine Ridge woman is accused of assaulting them and two others with a rock in order to obtain opioids from health care providers.

Frenchone One Horn provided "fraudulent information concerning the intentional assaults in order to obtain services and controlled substances, namely Hydrocodone," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.

Hydrocodone, also known as Vicodin, is an opioid used to treat pain.

One Horn, also known as Frenchone Kills In Water, pleaded not guilty to 20 felonies during a Dec. 2 arraignment at the federal court in Rapid City.

The 40-year-old is charged with seven counts of assault resulting in a serious bodily injury and seven counts of assault using a deadly weapon for allegedly using a rock to assault and seriously injure five people between September 2018 and October 2019, according to her indictment. Two of the victims were assaulted twice and one of the victims appears to be a minor since their name is redacted.