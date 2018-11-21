While restrained in the back of a police car in Pine Ridge last year, Connie Wilson managed to escape from a handcuff, break into the back of the vehicle, and grab beer and a rifle.
After drinking some beer, the 55-year-old woman loaded the rifle, pointed it at two officers and fired the weapon as one of them managed to steer the barrel toward the ground.
That's according to a statement of facts document signed by Wilson before she pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 10 years in prison — the shortest punishment possible.
For the charge of discharging a firearm while committing a violent crime, Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Wilson to 10 years in prison, the federally mandated minimum sentence. He could have sentenced her up to life in prison. For the charge of assaulting a federal officer, he gave her time served, which deviated from the sentencing guidelines of 46 to 57 months.
Two other charges — assault with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to commit murder — were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Wilson's actions "were so deliberate, so sustained, so aggressive" according to the police video, said Viken, adding that this could have been a homicide if the officer hadn't taken quick action.
But Viken said he recognized the "traumatic events" in Wilson's life. Wilson is the daughter of Dick Wilson, who was chairman of the Pine Ridge Reservation during the American Indian Movement uprising in 1973.
Viken also said because the tribal officers she assaulted are considered federal officers, she's being tried in federal court, which has harsher mandatory minimum laws than tribal and state courts. This "creates sentencing disparities" he said.
Three sisters of Wilson spoke about the trauma they grew up with, how they were always around guns for self defense and how police and U.S. marshals had to protect them from threats. Saunie Wilson said her sister also suffered the loss of her daughter, who died at age 15 from methamphetamine.
Some of the sisters said Wilson's actions stemmed from her being highly intoxicated and that she needed treatment for PTSD and alcoholism. Some also questioned the officers, asking how could they have put alcohol and a weapon in the back of their vehicle.
The sentencing outcome was what Thomas Harmon, Wilson's defense lawyer, had asked for. He cited Wilson's age, her need for rehab and said there's "something to be said" about the officers putting those items in the car.
But Eric Kelderman, assistant U.S. attorney, objected to the sentence. He had asked for 10 years for the firearm charge plus a sentence within the guidelines for the assault charge. Federal law would have required those two sentences to run one after the other.
"The blaming of the officers is offensive," said Kelderman, calling them long-term "well respected" officers. He said Wilson used "extraordinary effort" to break through a bolted down plastic barrier in order to grab the alcohol and rifle from the rear cargo unit.
"Over and over and over," Wilson announced her intent to shoot and kill the officers, Kelderman said. "This is a person who was acting very deliberately."
Kelderman said the video recorded Wilson saying "let me put them cops down" and wishing she had shot them in the head.
Viken said his judgement was appropriate given that the actions of the assault charge are the same that led to the firearm one.
Wilson ended up in the back of a police car on August 29, 2017, when she was arrested after a possible stolen vehicle was found outside her home in Pine Ridge, according to the statement of facts document.
She was left handcuffed in an enclosed cage in the patrol car as Oscar Hudspeth, the arresting officer, called for help with the investigation. After John Pettigrew arrived, the two officers found a rifle in Wilson's home and placed it in the cargo unit.
Wilson eventually removed her left handcuff, broke into the cargo unit, took the beer and rifle, drank the alcohol and loaded the weapon.
The officers eventually returned and Hudspeth opened a rear door. Wilson screamed she would shoot the officers and pointed the gun at Hudspeth, the document says. She then pointed the weapon toward Pettigrew after he opened the other rear door.
As Pettigrew grabbed the barrel of the rifle and pushed it downward, Wilson fired and the bullet went through the vehicle's floorboard. The officers were then able to take the gun away from Wilson.