Pine Ridge woman not guilty in boyfriend's stabbing death

"I'm relieved for my daughter, but I feel sad for Donnie's family," Violet Catches said outside the courtroom. "Somebody lost a brother, somebody lost a son, somebody lost a dad and that's really sad. We can't ever take that back."

Catches said she wants this trial to be a lesson on the dangers of domestic violence and alcohol and drug use.

"This is the end result of these violent relationships, and I hope that women and men out there really think about their own lives when they see this because this is what happens," she said.

Catches described Brown — who has seven siblings and seven children — as a "very caring person" who "always looked after her siblings and she's always tried to provide a home for those that she loved."

"Whatever's next for her, I think the new door that's opening for her, I'm sure is going to be a good one," Catches said. "She's going to succeed there whatever it is that she chooses to do."

It's unclear where Brown will live once she's released from jail since court records say her house was burned down after the stabbing.