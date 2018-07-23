A pit bull was fatally shot in Rapid City on Monday after reportedly attacking a police dog.
Police officers were tracking a suspect in the 500 block of Saint Cloud Street early Monday morning when a pit bull attacked a K9 involved in the search, the Rapid City Police Department said.
The pit bull had left its yard and run across the street toward the K9, which was standing near the corner of Saint Cloud and Sixth streets, said police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Because of the threat the pit bull posed to the police dog and the people around, the K9 officer shot the pit bull. The pit bull was hit around three times, Medina said.
The K9 had been focused on tracking the suspect’s scent, and it was “completely blindsided” by the pit bull, Medina said.
The K9, which suffered bites on the face, was taken to a veterinary clinic. The pit bull died sometime Monday morning.
Medina described the situation as “extremely tragic” and said the police department extends its sympathies to the pit bull owner.