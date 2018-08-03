A Rapid City man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly driving drunk, crashing his car into a helicopter and leaving the scene.
The Rapid City Police Department said in a news release that at about 3:40 a.m., a witness saw Carl Johnson, 53, drive a silver car onto a Rapid City Regional Hospital helicopter pad at 353 Fairmont Boulevard. The witness reported seeing the car revving its engine near the pad, then driving onto the pad and hitting the tail end of the parked helicopter.
According to police, the car then turned around and went eastbound through the hospital parking lot. Soon after, dispatch received a complaint in the area of 3660 Sturgis Road of a silver car driving on deflated tires.
Police found the car driving south on Sturgis Road, and noted damage to the car's roof and windshield, consistent with the damage to the helicopter. When officers stopped the car, they noted a "strong smell of alcohol" and conducted a driving under the influence investigation. Police also found an open container of alcohol in the car.
The witness to the crash identified Johnson as the driver of the vehicle that hit the helicopter.
Johnson was arrested on charges of DUI (second), open container in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and operative a vehicle on private property without permission.
He was transported to the Pennington County Jail.