Police ask for help identifying suspect in Rapid City casino theft

The Rapid City police department is asking the public to help identify a suspect in casino theft last weekend.

A man entered the Jackpot Casino Too on North Lacrosse Street around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to a news release. He asked an employee about some items he may have left at the casino and while the worker was distracted, the man went behind the counter and stole money from the cash drawer.

The suspect is a skinny white man between the ages of 20 and 25, the release says. He was wearing jeans and dark coat during the theft.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle, suspect of theft should contact Det. Barry Young at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

