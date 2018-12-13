Local businesses and organizations have received scam emails saying a bomb will go off unless they make a payment, the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a press release.
The emails often request payment in BitCoin, an electronic-based currency, and are circulating across the nation, the release says. Local officers and deputies have investigated the threats in Rapid City and determined they were fake.
Anyone who receives such an email should delete it and not click on any link, according to police