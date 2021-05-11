Police chief says new precinct in southwest Rapid City will improve response times

Using $1.8 million for a police precinct in southwest Rapid City would help address the area's growing population and improve response times, the police chief told the city council on Monday.

"The city is going to continue to grow. We need to make sure that we're keeping up with that growth with putting our resources in the right places," Chief Don Hedrick said before making his formal pitch at the council meeting. "We're not asking for additional police officers, we're just asking for a space to allocate our resources in a different location."

The request to purchase the Security First building at Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard and turn it into the Southwest Precinct was one of eight made by city department directors at a special meeting on how to spend $20 million in surplus revenue.

Officers would obtain briefings and assignments at the precinct, which will also house some detectives and support staff. They will write up their reports there but have to go downtown if they need to go to the evidence area or jail.