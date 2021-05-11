Police chief says new precinct in southwest Rapid City will improve response times

Using $1.8 million for a police precinct in southwest Rapid City would help address the area's growing population and improve response times, the police chief told the city council on Monday.
"The city is going to continue to grow. We need to make sure that we're keeping up with that growth with putting our resources in the right places," Chief Don Hedrick said before making his formal pitch at the council meeting. "We're not asking for additional police officers, we're just asking for a space to allocate our resources in a different location."
The request to purchase the Security First building at Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard and turn it into the Southwest Precinct was one of eight made by city department directors at a special meeting on how to spend $20 million in surplus revenue.
Officers would obtain briefings and assignments at the precinct, which will also house some detectives and support staff. They will write up their reports there but have to go downtown if they need to go to the evidence area or jail.
"While an officer is out on patrol, they still have a lot of day-to-day business they have to come back to the Public Safety Building to accomplish," Hedrick said. "Since the proposed Southwest Precinct would be serving as the base headquarter for most of the officers' operations, it would allow them to remain in the southwest sector while they do so, reducing response times in the process."
The department has already experimented with expanding its footprint with rented areas in the Rushmore Mall and Knollwood Heights Apartments on the north side of Rapid City, Hedrick said. Up to five officers and staff members usually work out of the mall, but the department plans to expand that number this summer. The apartment location is mostly used for community outreach.
Hedrick said the department has been considering the precinct option since 2018 and envisions moving about 16% of its total staff, which is around 140 officers and 30 other employees, to the location. There could also be room for workers from the fire department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Rapid City is expected to continue to grow, especially due to the arrival of the B-21 bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Hedrick said. About half the population already lives on the west side and city planners expect newcomers to move into the west and southwest areas.
The west side had the longest average police response time of 14.7 minutes in 2020, Hedrick said. National guidelines say the average for all emergency and non-emergency calls should be 10 minutes.
The south and southeast sides of the city were also over that goal with an average response time of 13 minutes. The central and north sectors were within the bounds at 8.6 and 10 minutes, respectively.
The fact that roads have to go around Dinosaur Park and M Hill contributes to the longer police response on the west side.
"We have a mountain running through the middle of our city and these gaps, these land bridges, they can create some challenges for public safety," Hedrick said.
Hedrick said the southwest precinct will be able to improve response times for the west and south sides of town, but also the east side via Catron.
"With these two major thoroughfares, Catron and Sheridan Lake Road, we're going to be able to cover a lot of ground," he said.
The bank's location at 5430 Sheridan Lake Road is also a good choice for the precinct because the city was already considering purchasing all or some of it in preparation for a construction project to expand that area of the road from two to four lanes, Hedrick said. The precinct, if approved, could open before, during or after the construction project is expected to begin n 2024.
A 2020 appraisal found the property was worth $1.7 million but Hedrick is asking for $1.8 million with the extra money going toward signage, IT needs and renovations. Hedrick said the department could use the building as-is but would like to eventually take down a wall to create a public lobby and install new ones to create more office space.
The department might use the bank's sheltered drive-through area as a parking space for patrol vehicles, Hedrick said.
A similar model to Rapid City's precinct idea is already being tested in Sioux Falls, where the police department recently leased a "report-to-work" station on the growing southwest side of the city. Twenty-one officers report to the station and patrol the area, which is up to 20 minutes away from the downtown station, according to spokesman Sam Clemens.
Sioux Falls covers 73 square miles, according to the 2010 Census, and had an estimated 195,850 residents in 2020. Rapid City is 55 square miles with an estimated population of more than 78,000.
Sioux Falls is leasing its property for $5,059 a month through the end of 2025, when it might buy the building for $1.5 million, according to the Argus Leader. The property has a parking garage and will need upgrades.
The $20 million surplus in Rapid City largely come from money saved when departments made 10% budget cuts in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council did not take any action during Monday's meeting and Mayor Steve Allender said there's no current deadline for deciding on how to spend the extra money.
