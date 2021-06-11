Police continue to investigate shooting incident in North Rapid City

Arrests have yet to be made following a Thursday morning shooting at Knollwood Townhouses in North Rapid City.

Police said Thursday they detained juveniles as young as 12 years old after a number of shots were fired early Thursday morning, but according to police spokesperson Brendyn Medina on Friday, the department is still working to determine those involved. All arrests made were unrelated to the shooting, he said.

No additional details were available Friday morning, and Medina said police are "keeping all possibilities open."

Captain James Johns of the Criminal Investigation Division said Thursday that nine to 10 rounds were fired around 5 a.m. into cars and Apartment Building C on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. No injuries have been reported, according to Johns, and a number of people fled the scene on foot.

Officers heard gunshots while responding to a call of "shots fired" around 5 a.m., Medina said on Thursday. He said every available officer responded as well as members of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.