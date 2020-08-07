Police, family still searching for teen more than a week after shooting

“He just slipped in with the wrong crowd again,” Looking Horse echoed.

She said her son’s friends share their problems with him “he tries to be the big person, he always listens to them.”

Police say Morrison may be armed with a handgun but Looking Horse says she can’t imagine her son handling a weapon. She said he is friends with the person who was shot.

Mother’s search

Looking Horse said she sent her son a Facebook message telling him he needed to return to his grandmother after learning he ran away a few days after he finished treatment. He called her on Facebook video chat to say he would and that he loves her.

“I guess he never did go back. He was still having out with the boys,” Looking Horse said.

The last time she heard from her son was on Aug. 1 during the response from the SRT, which has negotiators, military-style vehicles, communication devices and other advanced equipment used for armed and high-risk situations.

Looking Horse said her son contacted her by Facebook messenger during the SRT call out.

“He was scared he put one of those (emojis) with the crying face,” she said.