Police, family still searching for teen more than a week after shooting

The Rapid City Police Department and a family are still searching for a 14-year-old wanted for questioning in a shooting that took place more than a week ago.
“If his friends know where he is, tell him I’m out here and I’ll never give up on finding him,” Thomasa Looking Horse said in reference to her son, Loyalty Morrison. “I’m not leaving until I know he is safe.”
Looking Horse, who lives on the Cheyenne River Reservation, was visiting family in Nebraska when she learned Sunday that the Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team went to look for her son at a Crescent Drive home.
She arrived in Rapid City on Monday to search for Morrison, calling and leaving Facebook messages with his friends and even leaving hand-written notes at their homes. Morrison’s grandmother has also been searching for Morrison, who she reported as a runaway several weeks ago.
Police say Morrison was present when another teenager was shot at a Hemlock Street home late in the evening on July 30. The shooting left the victim with “serious, life-threatening injuries," according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.
“We would like for that individual to just surrender,” investigations Captain John Olson said of Morrison.
We’re also “asking for the public’s assistance in bringing him safely into custody,” he said. “We are concerned about his safety, and we want him to be OK and we really need to talk to him.”
Police are receiving multiple tips a day and following up on each lead, Medina said.
“We know there are those in the community that are wiling to hide” Morrison, he added.
The investigation
Officers found a handgun at the shooting and initially believed the gunshot may have been self-inflicted, Medina previously told the Journal. But after speaking with people in the area, officers learned Morrison was present at the shooting and it began looking more “suspicious.”
Olson said other teenagers were present at the shooting and police have spoken with — but not arrested — some of them.
Medina said he couldn’t share what the teenagers said happened at the shooting since they are minors but also because police won’t have the full story without hearing from Morrison.
Olson said officers have been stopping by homes that Morrison is known to frequent and using social media to try to track his whereabouts.
But police don’t know if Morrison remains in Rapid City or has gone elsewhere, Olson said. They also don’t know if he’s traveling by car or foot and who he’s with.
Morrison’s mother and grandmother, Ruby Pederson, both believe he is with others. They say Morrison contacted Looking Horse on Facebook but must have used someone else’s phone since he doesn’t have his own.
Treatment
Looking Horse said her son only recently turned 13 and that they video chatted nearly every day he attended Meadowlark Academy, a residential school and youth treatment center in Wyoming.
Morrison was sent to the center for five months after he stole a car and needed help with substance abuse and mental health, his grandmother previously told the Journal. The treatment included family therapy over video chat, Looking Horse said.
“He’s a caring boy, he always took care of me and always made sure everything was OK,” Looking Horse said of her son. In treatment, he “said he was going to find a job, pay off his fine and he was going to try to help me get a house.”
Pederson also said Morrison spoke abut finding a job and buying his own car. But she said the people Morrison hung out with before his treatment began stopping by her house soon after he came home on July 16.
“He just slipped in with the wrong crowd again,” Looking Horse echoed.
She said her son’s friends share their problems with him “he tries to be the big person, he always listens to them.”
Police say Morrison may be armed with a handgun but Looking Horse says she can’t imagine her son handling a weapon. She said he is friends with the person who was shot.
Mother’s search
Looking Horse said she sent her son a Facebook message telling him he needed to return to his grandmother after learning he ran away a few days after he finished treatment. He called her on Facebook video chat to say he would and that he loves her.
“I guess he never did go back. He was still having out with the boys,” Looking Horse said.
The last time she heard from her son was on Aug. 1 during the response from the SRT, which has negotiators, military-style vehicles, communication devices and other advanced equipment used for armed and high-risk situations.
Looking Horse said her son contacted her by Facebook messenger during the SRT call out.
“He was scared he put one of those (emojis) with the crying face,” she said.
Looking Horse said she told Morrison to come outside of the house the SRT was at, that his grandmother would meet him.
“Mom I’m not even there,” she said he responded.
Looking Horse said Morrison said he couldn’t share where was but that “I’m going to keep in contact with you and I’m going to make my way to you.”
“He told me that he loves me” and to tell his grandma that he loves her too, Looking Horse said.
Pederson said Morrison later deleted his Facebook page. Looking Horse said calls and messages to Facebook messenger won’t go through.
But “I’m still looking for him,” she said.
Looking Horse says she’s left physical notes at his friends’ homes that say, "Everything is going to be OK, just call.”
She said some of her son’s friends have told her to leave or won’t speak with her on the phone.
“Some of them have attitude” but “they don’t scare me,” Looking Horse said. “A mother will do anything for her child.”
Looking Horse said she thinks Morrison is afraid to go to prison or back to treatment, where she said a coach made him cry by saying he won’t go far in life.
Once she finds her son, Looking Horse said, she plans to bring him to police with the help of Candi Brings Plenty, the Indigenous justice organizer at the ACLU who will serve as a liaison between the family and police. She also plans to have a lawyer on hand.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
