Police identify suspect in killing of 82-year-old Rapid City woman

The Rapid City police department is looking for a suspect in the killing of an 82-year-old woman who they identified through forensic testing of evidence found at the scene.

James Jumping Eagle, a 45-year-old from Rapid City, is suspected of killing Reta McGovern at her home at 821 Flormann Street on Feb. 10, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

A relative who frequently checks in on McGovern found her dead with a laceration to her throat at her home, where she lived alone.

Jumping Eagle is on the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry and has been convicted of two sex crimes and a domestic violence assault, court records show.

"Scientists tied this suspect to the crime," said Captain James Johns.

He declined to say if Jumping Eagle was identified through DNA or some other kind of forensic testing.

"This was a targeted crime," Johns said.

He said police are still investigating why they believe Jumping Eagle decided to target McGovern and whether they knew each other.

Johns has declined to say if there are signs McGovern was burglarized or sexually assaulted.