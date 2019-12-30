Police identify two men fatally shot at Rapid City apartment, third who died after evacuation

The couple then walked downstairs where they found a police officer who also asked if they heard the gunshots and told them not to return to the second floor. They went outside, where they saw a few more police officers and waited inside their car.

Zwetzig said she saw her neighbor run outside of the apartment and soon after, around 5:30 p.m., was "when it all happened."

A video Zwetzig took from inside the car shows several officers entering the three-story apartment building. A gunshot is then heard followed by two much louder gunshots before the 20-second video ends. But Zwetzig said she could hear more gunfire once she stopped recording.

It's unclear if the gunfire was coming from Alden, Mastin or both.

Zwetzig said had seen a shirtless man running through the apartment, and the police later dragging him out. It's unclear if that the man was Iron Horse, Alden or someone else.

She said more police officers arrived and she began crying as she and Ponce hid on the floor of the car. Ponce said he saw an older man near them who had passed out and was receiving CPR. Ponce said he and Zwetzig didn't know the victims.