Police identify two men fatally shot at Rapid City apartment, third who died after evacuation

An 81-year-old man died from apparent health issues after evacuating from an apartment building where two men were fatally killed Sunday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The death of Thomas Trout now brings the death toll to three.
David Iron Horse, 64, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the release says. Patrick Alden, 29, was fatally shot by a police officer who saw him with a rifle.
Alden had fired his rifle multiple times and at least one bullet struck a police vehicle, according to the release.
All three men lived at the apartment building at 851 East Minnesota Street, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal on Monday. He said Alden is suspected of killing Iron Horse and their relationship and the motive is being investigated by the police and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Olivia Zwetzig, an 18-year-old who lives at the apartment complex, described the building as a safe place to live.
"The place is usually safe. There's usually kids in the hallways playing and stuff. It's usually pretty quite," she said. "That's why we were so surprised when there was gunshots. I was like no way, not in here."
The police said the situation could have been worse.
"There’s no question in my mind that the brave actions of our officers helped save lives," Assistant Chief Don Hedrick said in the news release. "This was an active shooter situation, and the gunman’s actions made it clear that he was intent on harming others. The community should be aware that our officers stand ready to combat any threat to public safety, and that’s just what happened during this intense situation. ... "The collective sympathies of the Rapid City Police Department go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy.”
Shots fired
Several people called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. to report multiple gunshots coming from a second-floor apartment, the news release says. Officers who responded heard gunfire when they arrived, and at least one officer said it sounded like it was being directed at them from the second floor. A patrol vehicle was later found to be hit by at least one bullet.
Pennington County Sheriff's deputies and Highway Patrol troopers also arrived to help.
"Gunfire was ringing from the gunman throughout the entirety of the police response," Medina said.
Officers entered the building and helped evacuate some residents while advising others to stay, the release says. A group of officers took the stairs to reach the second floor but before they made it, they encountered Alden in the stairway armed with a rifle. Officer Garrett Mastin, a three-year veteran of the Rapid City Police Department, then fired at Alden.
Medina said he doesn't know if Mastin fired at Alden once or multiple times. He also said he doesn't know if Alden had fired at Mastin and other officers while they were in the stairway together. Medina said these are details that DCI will investigate.
Officers tried to save Alden and Iron Horse, who they found lying on the hallway of the second floor, the release says. Both men were then taken to ambulances where they were declared dead.
Trout had evacuated the apartment with another elderly resident, the press release says, and was later found unresponsive in a nearby vehicle. Police believe he died from a health issue that was exacerbated by the stress of the shooting and evacuation.
Rapid City police are investigating the homicide of Iron Horse, while DCI is investigating the shooting of Alden and what preceded it, Medina said. Following protocol, Mastin has been placed on administrative leave while DCI investigates,the news release says.
DCI typically releases investigations into police shootings, and the Attorney General announces whether they were justified or not, within a month.
Witness accounts
Zwetzig said she and her boyfriend, Vicente Ponce, were in her second-floor apartment Sunday afternoon when they decided to pick up food. When they walked into the hallway, a neighbor approached them and asked if they had heard gunshots, which they hadn't.
The couple then walked downstairs where they found a police officer who also asked if they heard the gunshots and told them not to return to the second floor. They went outside, where they saw a few more police officers and waited inside their car.
Zwetzig said she saw her neighbor run outside of the apartment and soon after, around 5:30 p.m., was "when it all happened."
A video Zwetzig took from inside the car shows several officers entering the three-story apartment building. A gunshot is then heard followed by two much louder gunshots before the 20-second video ends. But Zwetzig said she could hear more gunfire once she stopped recording.
It's unclear if the gunfire was coming from Alden, Mastin or both.
Zwetzig said had seen a shirtless man running through the apartment, and the police later dragging him out. It's unclear if that the man was Iron Horse, Alden or someone else.
She said more police officers arrived and she began crying as she and Ponce hid on the floor of the car. Ponce said he saw an older man near them who had passed out and was receiving CPR. Ponce said he and Zwetzig didn't know the victims.
Zwetzig said she's allowed to return to the apartment but has been staying with Ponce instead and will probably permanently move when her lease ends in February.
"It was too close to my house for me to be comfortable," she said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.