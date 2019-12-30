Police identify two men shot to death Sunday and third man who died after evacuation

An 81-year-old man died from apparent health issues after evacuating from an apartment building where two men were killed, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The death of Thomas Trout now brings the death toll to three.
David Iron Horse, a 64-year-old from Rapid City, died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds, the release says. Patrick Alden, 29, was fatally shot by a police officer who found him armed with a rifle, the press release says. The Rapid City man fired multiple shots and hit a police vehicle, the police said.
Several people called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. to report multiple gunshots coming from a second-floor apartment at 851 East Minnesota Street, the release says. Officers arrived shortly after the reports and could hear the gunfire, and at least one officer said it sounded like it was being directed at them from the second floor. A patrol vehicle was later found to be hit by bullets.
Pennington County Sheriff's deputies and Highway Patrol troopers also arrived to help.
Officers entered the building and helped evacuate some residents while advising others to stay, the release says. A group of officers took the stairs to reach the second floor but before they made it, they encountered Alden in the stairway armed with a rifle. Officer Garrett Mastin, a three-year veteran of the Rapid City Police Department, then fired at Alden.
Officers tried to save Alden and Iron Horse, who they found lying on the hallway of the second floor, the release says. Both men were then taken to ambulances where they were declared dead.
Trout had evacuated the apartment with another elderly resident, the release says and was later found unresponsive in a nearby vehicle. Police believe he died from a health issue that was exacerbated by the stress of the shooting and evacuation.
Rapid City police are investigating the homicide of Iron Horse while the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting of Alden. Following protocol, Mastin has been placed on administrative leave while DCI investigates.
DCI typically releases investigations into police shootings, and the Attorney General announces whether they were justified or not, within a month.
"There’s no question in my mind that the brave actions of our officers helped save lives," Assistant Chief Don Hedrick said in the press release. "This was an active shooter situation, and the gunman’s actions made it clear that he was intent on harming others. The community should be aware that our officers stand ready to combat any threat to public safety, and that’s just what happened during this intense situation.
"We're extremely thankful for the high level of inter-agency support that helped mitigate the threat of this active shooter, and in the ensuing investigation," Hedrick continued. "The collective sympathies of the Rapid City Police Department go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy.”
