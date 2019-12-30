Police identify two men shot to death Sunday and third man who died after evacuation

Officers tried to save Alden and Iron Horse, who they found lying on the hallway of the second floor, the release says. Both men were then taken to ambulances where they were declared dead.

Trout had evacuated the apartment with another elderly resident, the release says and was later found unresponsive in a nearby vehicle. Police believe he died from a health issue that was exacerbated by the stress of the shooting and evacuation.

Rapid City police are investigating the homicide of Iron Horse while the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting of Alden. Following protocol, Mastin has been placed on administrative leave while DCI investigates.

DCI typically releases investigations into police shootings, and the Attorney General announces whether they were justified or not, within a month.

"There’s no question in my mind that the brave actions of our officers helped save lives," Assistant Chief Don Hedrick said in the press release. "This was an active shooter situation, and the gunman’s actions made it clear that he was intent on harming others. The community should be aware that our officers stand ready to combat any threat to public safety, and that’s just what happened during this intense situation.

"We're extremely thankful for the high level of inter-agency support that helped mitigate the threat of this active shooter, and in the ensuing investigation," Hedrick continued. "The collective sympathies of the Rapid City Police Department go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy.”

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.