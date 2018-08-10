BELLE FOURCHE | Belle Fourche police are investigating several reports of vandalism in the last week.
According to Marlyn Pomrenke, Belle Fourche chief of police, vandals caused damage to windows at the Belle Fourche High School, and tires for U.S. Post Office, Transit Authority and Belle Fourche city-owned vehicles.
He posted a statement on the BFPD's Facebook page saying the department "is making significant progress on each case, and expect to file reports with the Butte County State's Attorney for charges." He declined to provide further details, citing the investigations as ongoing.
Calls to the Belle Fourche High School central office were not immediately returned.